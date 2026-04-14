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PR Newswire
14.04.2026 12:06 Uhr
229 Leser
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Zach Bruch and Max Bruch Launch Endowment to Fund Ongoing Holocaust Education with Olami Manhattan

The Bruch Family Foundation Poland Trip enables young people to visit Auschwitz and Birkenau, preserving history through firsthand learning and Holocaust remembrance.

MIAMI, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zach Bruch (32) and Max Bruch (28), brothers and cofounders of MyPrize, have made a meaningful philanthropic donation for Jewish education and Holocaust remembrance through a $360,000 endowment established with Olami Manhattan.

The Bruch Family Foundation Poland Trip will fund an annual educational experience for young Jewish adults to travel to Poland, visit the Auschwitz and Birkenau concentration camps, and deepen their understanding of Jewish history and the Holocaust.

Olami is a global network dedicated to inspiring and empowering young Jewish adults through education, mentorship, and immersive experiences. With 320 locations across 27 countries, Olami is at the forefront of connecting young Jewish adults to their heritage and community through impactful programming, including leadership initiatives, travel experiences, and educational resources.

Olami Manhattan, Olami's flagship location, serves a community of 2,000 young adults and acts as a key hub for Olami's efforts, creating meaningful opportunities for young professionals in New York to explore Jewish identity and values in a modern context. Olami Manhattan's annual Poland trip is the centerpiece of their educational activities, driving their year-round Holocaust education programs.

"The Poland trip infuses students with a deep sense of belonging, pride, identity and responsibility," said Rabbi Shmuel Lynn, Founder & Executive Director of Olami Manhattan. "Zach Bruch and Max Bruch are pioneers of the next generation, taking the reins with overt leadership and financial support."

"We believe it's critical for the next generation to have the opportunity to witness and understand this history firsthand," said Zach Bruch. "By supporting this annual trip, we will help ensure that the stories, lessons, and legacy of the Jewish people continue to be remembered and shared."

"This endowment is about creating a lasting impact," said Max Bruch. "Providing young people with access to experiences like this helps foster a multi-generational connection to history, identity, and community - something we're proud to support alongside Olami Manhattan."

Through this donation, Zach Bruch and Max Bruch aim to create a sustainable, long-term pathway for Jewish education and Holocaust remembrance, ensuring that future generations can engage with history in a powerful and personal way.

About Olami Manhattan
Olami Manhattan connects NYC young professionals to Jewish life and community. Building strong Jewish identity and ensuring a vibrant Jewish future. With 320 locations across 27 countries, Olami is at the forefront of young adult outreach efforts with a strong global infrastructure, dedicated educators, and impactful programming. Olami Manhattan, Olami's flagship location, serves a community of 2,000 young adults in the heart of New York City. Their mission is to connect Jewish young adults to Jewish culture through social and educational initiatives, Israel advocacy, and Holocaust education.

Media Contact

dara@abmc-us.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2955067/Olami_Manhattan_x_The_Bruch_Family_Foundation_Poland_Trip.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2955066/Olami_Manhattan_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zach-bruch-and-max-bruch-launch-endowment-to-fund-ongoing-holocaust-education-with-olami-manhattan-302740972.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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