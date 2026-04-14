CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2026 Results

BROOKFIELD, Wis., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company" or "CIB Marine") (OTCQX: CIBH), the holding company of CIBM Bank (the "Bank"), announced its unaudited results of operations and financial condition for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. Net income nearly doubled to $0.6 million for the first quarter of 2026, or $0.45 basic and $0.43 diluted net income per share, compared to $0.3 million during the same quarter of 2025, or $0.24 basic and $0.23 diluted net income per share.

Financial highlights for the quarter include:

Net interest margin increased to 2.96% compared to 2.81% for the fourth quarter of 2025 and 2.62% for the first quarter of 2025. The rising trend continues as the cost of funds is declining at a faster pace than earning asset yields. Net interest income rose $0.5 million compared to the same quarter of 2025, primarily due to the improved net interest margin.

The Banking Division's income for the quarter increased by $0.2 million compared to the same period in 2025, excluding the provision for credit losses. The increase was due to the $0.5 million increase in net interest income compared to the same quarter last year, as CIBM Bank's net interest margin grew to 3.03% compared to 2.67% over those same time periods. The Mortgage Division earned income of $0.1 million in the first quarter of 2026, due to cost management, refinance activity at the beginning of the quarter, and improved margins.

The allowance for credit losses to loans rose from 1.27% on December 31, 2025, to 1.30% on March 31, 2026, primarily due to additional provisions for individually assessed loans and qualitative assessment adjustments, which were partially offset by a net recovery in loans during the first quarter. Non-performing assets to total assets was 1.04% and non-accrual loans to loans was 1.30% on March 31, 2026, compared to 1.04% and 1.31%, respectively, on December 31, 2025.

Loan balances increased by $3 million and deposits by $17 million during the first quarter of 2026. The deposit growth replaced a reduction in total borrowings at CIBM Bank.





Mr. J. Brian Chaffin, CIB Marine's President and CEO, commented, "The improvement to our net interest margin continues, with CIBM Bank reporting at 3.03%. We are pleased with the progress we are making and look to improve this trend. Key drivers include growth in our loan portfolio, particularly within our commercial segments, continued development of deposit relationships, and ongoing asset and liability repricing activities.

Our cost controls remain effective. Combined with growing revenues they have improved our outlook for higher earnings. At the same time, credit loss provisions increased in the first quarter compared to the same period last year. We continue to closely monitor credit performance and broader economic conditions, including the potential impact of the conflict in the Middle East."

Turning to the Company's common stock repurchase plan, he added, "First quarter 2026 purchases totaled $1.1 million. Since February 2025, we have spent $2.3 million of the $2.5 million currently authorized under the plan through a combination of open market and private transactions, acquiring 64,100 shares of CIBH stock at an average price of $35.99 per share.

Based on tangible book value, the estimated return on these repurchases is approximately 60%. In addition, from the day prior to the commencement of the purchase program in February 2025 through March 31, 2026, CIBH stock price reported on OTCQX increased by 30%, compared to a 1% increase in the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking Total Return Index (KRXTR) over the same period. While CIBH stock has outperformed the index over the past 12 months, as of the date of this release it continues to trade below the March 31, 2026, tangible book value per share of $61.09."

Finally, looking ahead to the Company's upcoming annual meeting, he concluded, "We look forward to sharing updates on our operating performance, strategic priorities, and capital plans at the Annual Shareholder Meeting on Thursday, April 30, 2026. Additional details regarding the virtual meeting, along with the related meeting materials, are available on our website."

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for CIBM Bank, which operates nine banking offices in Illinois, Wisconsin, and Indiana, and has mortgage loan officers and/or offices in six states. More information on the Company is available at www.cibmarine.com, including recent shareholder letters, links to regulatory financial reports, and audited financial statements.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

CIB Marine has made statements in this release that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. CIB Marine intends these forward-looking statements to be subject to the safe harbor created thereby and is including this statement to avail itself of the safe harbor. Forward-looking statements are identified generally by statements containing words and phrases such as "may," "project," "are confident," "should be," "intend," "predict," "believe," "plan," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect CIB Marine's current views with respect to future events and financial performance that are subject to many uncertainties and factors relating to CIB Marine's operations and the business environment, which could change at any time.



There are inherent difficulties in predicting factors that may affect the accuracy of forward-looking statements.



Stockholders should note that many factors, some of which are discussed elsewhere in this Earnings Release and in the documents that are incorporated by reference, could affect the future financial results of CIB Marine and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements contained or incorporated by reference in this document. These factors, many of which are beyond CIB Marine's control, include but are not limited to:



• operating, legal, execution, credit, market, security (including cyber), and regulatory risks;

• economic, political, and competitive forces affecting CIB Marine's banking business;

• the impact on net interest income and securities values from changes in monetary policy and general economic and political conditions; and

• the risk that CIB Marine's analyses of these risks and forces could be incorrect and/or that the strategies developed to address them could be unsuccessful.



These factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. CIB Marine undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and CIB Marine's actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements.





CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC. Selected Unaudited Consolidated Financial Data At or for the Quarters Ended 3 Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, March 31, March 31, 2026 2025 2025 2025 2025 2026 2025 (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Selected Statement of Operations Data: Interest and dividend income - 10,586 - 10,881 - 10,780 - 11,017 - 10,941 - 10,586 - 10,941 Interest expense 4,760 5,208 5,196 5,541 5,652 4,760 5,652 Net interest income 5,826 5,673 5,584 5,476 5,289 5,826 5,289 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 268 1,174 (90 - 9 42 268 42 Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses 5,558 4,499 5,674 5,467 5,247 5,558 5,247 Noninterest income (1) 1,178 1,292 1,908 1,765 1,552 1,178 1,552 Noninterest expense 5,969 6,223 6,375 6,311 6,373 5,969 6,373 Income (loss) before income taxes 767 (432 - 1,207 921 426 767 426 Income tax expense (benefit) 181 (115 - 299 253 105 181 105 Net income (loss) - 586 - (317 - - 908 - 668 - 321 - 586 - 321 Common Share Data: Basic net income (loss) per share - 0.45 - (0.24 - - 0.67 - 0.49 - 0.24 - 0.45 - 0.24 Diluted net income (loss) per share 0.43 (0.24 - 0.65 0.48 0.23 0.43 0.23 Dividend 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Tangible book value per share (2) 61.09 60.95 60.72 59.55 58.25 61.09 58.25 Book value per share (2) 61.13 61.00 60.77 59.59 58.30 61.13 58.30 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 1,310,842 1,334,388 1,350,097 1,354,477 1,353,859 1,310,842 1,353,859 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 1,349,513 1,379,094 1,396,512 1,402,229 1,401,138 1,349,513 1,401,138 Financial Condition Data: Total assets - 832,790 - 833,304 - 836,760 - 838,441 - 852,018 - 832,790 - 852,018 Loans 669,543 666,199 655,620 665,393 684,787 669,543 684,787 Allowance for credit losses on loans (8,696 - (8,465 - (8,721 - (8,793 - (8,818 - (8,696 - (8,818 - Investment securities 120,629 123,318 128,214 126,795 124,109 120,629 124,109 Deposits 677,349 660,614 702,078 684,480 692,028 677,349 692,028 Borrowings 62,265 77,817 39,245 59,292 67,214 62,265 67,214 Stockholders' equity 80,647 81,414 81,789 80,492 79,309 80,647 79,309 Financial Ratios and Other Data: Performance Ratios: Net interest margin (3) 2.96 - 2.81 - 2.78 - 2.69 - 2.62 - 2.96 - 2.62 - Net interest spread (4) 2.40 - 2.20 - 2.17 - 2.06 - 1.99 - 2.40 - 1.99 - Noninterest income to average assets (5) 0.59 - 0.62 - 0.91 - 0.83 - 0.73 - 0.59 - 0.73 - Noninterest expense to average assets 2.95 - 2.98 - 3.06 - 3.00 - 3.05 - 2.95 - 3.05 - Efficiency ratio (6) 85.03 - 89.37 - 85.33 - 87.24 - 93.65 - 85.03 - 93.65 - Earnings (loss) on average assets (7) 0.29 - -0.15 - 0.44 - 0.32 - 0.15 - 0.29 - 0.15 - Earnings (loss) on average equity (8) 2.90 - -1.53 - 4.46 - 3.36 - 1.65 - 2.90 - 1.65 - Asset Quality Ratios: Nonaccrual loans to loans (9) 1.30 - 1.31 - 0.95 - 0.85 - 0.84 - 1.30 - 0.84 - Nonperforming assets to total assets (10) 1.04 - 1.04 - 0.75 - 0.68 - 0.67 - 1.04 - 0.67 - Nonaccrual loans, modified loans to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty, loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing to total loans 2.20 - 2.36 - 2.38 - 2.33 - 1.21 - 2.20 - 1.21 - Nonaccrual loans, OREO, modified loans to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty, loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing to total assets 1.77 - 1.89 - 1.87 - 1.85 - 0.97 - 1.77 - 0.97 - Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans (9) 1.30 - 1.27 - 1.33 - 1.32 - 1.29 - 1.30 - 1.29 - Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonaccrual loans, modified loans to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty loans and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing (9) 59.08 - 53.87 - 55.78 - 56.76 - 106.25 - 59.08 - 106.25 - Net charge-offs (recoveries) annualized to average loans (9) -0.06 - 0.85 - 0.00 - -0.02 - -0.01 - -0.06 - -0.01 - Capital Ratios: Total equity to total assets 9.68 - 9.77 - 9.77 - 9.60 - 9.31 - 9.68 - 9.31 - Total risk-based capital ratio 13.53 - 13.67 - 13.90 - 13.55 - 13.34 - 13.53 - 13.34 - Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.80 - 10.94 - 11.15 - 10.82 - 10.62 - 10.80 - 10.62 - Leverage capital ratio 8.83 - 8.80 - 8.88 - 8.54 - 8.40 - 8.83 - 8.40 - Other Data: Number of employees (full-time equivalent) 141 142 143 144 152 141 152 Number of banking facilities 9 9 9 9 9 9 9 (1) Noninterest income includes gains and losses on securities. (2) Tangible book value per share is the stockholder equity less the carry value of the preferred stock and less the goodwill and intangible assets, divided by the total shares of common outstanding. Book value per share is the stockholder equity less the liquidation preference of the preferred stock, divided by the total shares of common outstanding. Book value measures are reported inclusive of the net deferred tax assets. As presented here, shares of common outstanding excludes unvested restricted stock awards. (3) Net interest margin is the ratio of net interest income to average interest-earning assets. (4) Net interest spread is the yield on average interest-earning assets less the rate on average interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Noninterest income to average assets excludes gains and losses on securities. (6) The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding gains and losses on securities. (7) Earnings on average assets are net income divided by average total assets. (8) Earnings on average equity are net income divided by average stockholders' equity. (9) Excludes loans held for sale. (10) Nonperforming assets includes nonaccrual loans, nonaccrual securities, and other real estate owned.

CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2026 2025 2025 2025 2025 (Dollars in Thousands, Except Shares) Assets Cash and due from banks - 9,584 - 8,102 - 19,016 - 10,363 - 7,717 Securities available for sale 118,436 121,110 126,017 124,618 121,939 Equity securities at fair value 2,193 2,208 2,197 2,177 2,170 Loans held for sale 6,160 8,640 7,287 7,733 7,685 Loans 669,543 666,199 655,620 665,393 684,787 Allowance for credit losses on loans (8,696 - (8,465 - (8,721 - (8,793 - (8,818 - Net loans 660,847 657,734 646,899 656,600 675,969 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 2,707 2,567 2,195 3,401 2,607 Premises and equipment, net 1,610 1,675 1,731 1,660 1,486 Accrued interest receivable 2,890 2,763 2,803 2,733 2,680 Deferred tax assets, net 11,589 11,440 11,745 12,160 12,529 Other real estate owned, net - - - - - Bank owned life insurance 6,695 6,641 6,589 6,536 6,486 Goodwill and other intangible assets 64 64 64 64 64 Other assets 10,015 10,360 10,217 10,396 10,686 Total assets - 832,790 - 833,304 - 836,760 - 838,441 - 852,018 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand - 86,243 - 85,637 - 95,307 - 87,479 - 98,403 Interest-bearing demand 91,209 86,577 107,512 74,921 77,620 Savings 232,493 218,515 222,450 226,663 232,046 Time 267,404 269,885 276,809 295,417 283,959 Total deposits 677,349 660,614 702,078 684,480 692,028 Short-term borrowings 52,462 68,022 29,458 49,514 57,444 Long-term borrowings 9,803 9,795 9,787 9,778 9,770 Accrued interest payable 1,237 1,468 1,456 1,656 1,614 Other liabilities 11,292 11,991 12,192 12,521 11,853 Total liabilities 752,143 751,890 754,971 757,949 772,709 Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, $1 par value; 5,000,000 authorized shares at both March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025; 7% fixed rate noncumulative perpetual issued; zero shares of series A and zero shares of series B convertible - - - - - Common stock, $1 par value; 75,000,000 authorized shares; 1,398,070 and 1,385,842 issued shares; 1,319,901 and 1,335,390 outstanding shares at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively (1) 1,398 1,386 1,386 1,386 1,383 Capital surplus 182,175 182,087 182,003 181,908 181,801 Accumulated deficit (97,321 - (97,907 - (97,591 - (98,498 - (99,167 - Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net (2,765 - (2,371 - (2,808 - (3,273 - (3,939 - Treasury stock, 78,891 shares on March 31, 2026 and 51,174 shares December 31, 2025 (2) (2,840 - (1,781 - (1,201 - (1,031 - (769 - Total stockholders' equity 80,647 81,414 81,789 80,492 79,309 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity - 832,790 - 833,304 - 836,760 - 838,441 - 852,018 (1) Both issued and outstanding shares as stated here exclude 44,820 shares and 43,054 shares of unvested restricted stock awards at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively. (2) Treasury stock includes 722 shares held by subsidiary bank CIBM Bank.

CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) At or for the Quarters Ended 3 Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, March 31, March 31, 2026 2025 2025 2025 2025 2026 2025 (Dollars in thousands) Interest Income Loans - 9,323 - 9,480 - 9,347 - 9,653 - 9,623 - 9,323 - 9,623 Loans held for sale 87 168 123 149 137 87 137 Securities 1,152 1,200 1,229 1,186 1,150 1,152 1,150 Other investments 24 33 81 29 31 24 31 Total interest income 10,586 10,881 10,780 11,017 10,941 10,586 10,941 Interest Expense Deposits 4,185 4,660 4,772 4,795 5,029 4,185 5,029 Short-term borrowings 456 427 302 625 504 456 504 Long-term borrowings 119 121 122 121 119 119 119 Total interest expense 4,760 5,208 5,196 5,541 5,652 4,760 5,652 Net interest income 5,826 5,673 5,584 5,476 5,289 5,826 5,289 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 268 1,174 (90 - 9 42 268 42 Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses 5,558 4,499 5,674 5,467 5,247 5,558 5,247 Noninterest Income Deposit service charges 43 62 62 65 59 43 59 Other service fees (10 - (10 - (7 - (10 - (9 - (10 - (9 - Mortgage banking revenue, net 820 1,021 1,483 1,424 1,140 820 1,140 Other income 173 178 239 279 177 173 177 Net gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale 0 (10 - 0 0 0 0 0 Unrealized gain (loss) recognized on equity securities (16 - 11 21 7 36 (16 - 36 Net gain on sale of SBA loans 168 40 110 0 161 168 161 Net gain on sale of assets and (writedowns) 0 0 0 0 (12 - 0 (12 - Total noninterest income 1,178 1,292 1,908 1,765 1,552 1,178 1,552 Noninterest Expense Compensation and employee benefits 3,726 3,833 4,047 4,060 4,066 3,726 4,066 Equipment 521 589 577 583 559 521 559 Occupancy and premises 571 537 514 519 549 571 549 Data Processing 218 215 243 212 221 218 221 Federal deposit insurance 134 119 138 101 129 134 129 Professional services 178 169 205 218 278 178 278 Telephone and data communication 65 73 65 57 52 65 52 Insurance 94 71 92 75 64 94 64 Other expense 462 617 494 486 455 462 455 Total noninterest expense 5,969 6,223 6,375 6,311 6,373 5,969 6,373 Income (loss) from operations before income taxes 767 (432 - 1,207 921 426 767 426 Income tax expense (benefit) 181 (115 - 299 253 105 181 105 Net income (loss) 586 (317 - 908 668 321 586 321 Net income (loss) allocated to common stockholders - 586 - (317 - - 908 - 668 - 321 - 586 - 321

FOR INFORMATION CONTACT:

J. Brian Chaffin, President & CEO

(217) 355-0900

brian.chaffin@cibmbank.com

