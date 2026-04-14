Analysis of longitudinal survey data has explored the link between intended and actual solar panel adoption in UK households. It finds that while most households that had intention of installing solar in 2012-13 were yet to do so by 2021-22, serious intention to install solar still increases the likelihood of adoption more than other factors such as income and environmental perceptions.Intention to install household solar in the U.K. has not often translated to actual adoption, new research suggests. The research paper "Do intentions matter in household solar panel adoption? New evidence," available ...

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