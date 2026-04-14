Compass Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced today an invitation for U.S. based organizations to apply for a grant to create training content for healthcare providers to deliver investigational COMP360 psilocybin treatment, if approved. Many high-quality training organizations already exist and have trained thousands of HCPs in core and psilocybin-specific psychedelic care. This grant program was established to support the development of high-quality training content, including a COMP360-specific module, with the aim of ensuring HCPs are well-prepared to care for patients receiving COMP360 following the expected commercial launch. Organizations who apply for these grants should have the capabilities to develop and deliver psychedelic treatment training content to ensure the highest standards of care delivery and consistent patient experience.

Through the grant program, Compass expects to award up to three organizations grants to support the development of foundational psychedelic and COMP360-specific training. Applications will be accepted from April 14 through May 14, 2026. Interested organizations can apply here: training-grants.compasspathways.com.

"As we prepare for the potential commercial launch of COMP360 for treatment-resistant depression, our priority is ensuring that healthcare providers are trained, confident, and ready to deliver COMP360 treatment responsibly where eligible patients may receive care," said Dr. Steve Levine, Chief Patient Officer at Compass Pathways. "Through this grant program, we look forward to collaborating with credible and experienced training organizations to develop high quality content to ensure multidisciplinary teams of providers are ready to deliver psilocybin treatment at scale, if approved. This initiative represents an important step to making training for COMP360 broadly available and supporting operational readiness ahead of a U.S. launch."

About Compass' U.S. healthcare provider training grant program

Overview

The Compass U.S. healthcare provider training grant program is designed to support the additional development of structured, high-quality training content to accompany the expected U.S. commercial launch of COMP360 for TRD. Compass will collaborate with grant awardees to develop training content and materials as part of operational readiness across sites of care.

Process

The grant application is running in two stages and the entire grant evaluation process will last approximately three months.

Applications are open from April 14 May 14, 2026. Applicants should expect to receive a decision about whether they have progressed to stage 2 by late May. Applicants are asked to demonstrate experience and capabilities in psychedelics training design, delivery, and governance; ability to scale; focus on access and inclusion; and regulatory alignment, among other aspects. Finalists from stage one will be invited to participate in stage two. Successful applicants should expect to receive a final decision by early July.

More details are available in the grant application: training-grants.compasspathways.com.

About Compass Pathways

Compass Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) is a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. We are motivated by the need to find better ways to help and empower people with serious mental health conditions who are not helped by existing treatments. We are pioneering a new paradigm for treating mental health conditions focused on rapid and durable responses through the development of our investigational COMP360 synthetic psilocybin treatment, potentially a first in class treatment. COMP360 has Breakthrough Therapy designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and has received Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP) designation in the UK for treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

Compass is headquartered in London, UK, with offices in New York in the U.S. We envision a world where mental health means not just the absence of illness but the ability to thrive.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may", "might", "will", "could", "would", "should", "expect", "intend", "plan", "objective", "anticipate", "believe", "contemplate", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" and "ongoing," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements include express or implied statements relating to, among other things, statements regarding our business strategy and goals; our expectations regarding the timing, goals and benefits of this training grant program; our expectations regarding the safety or efficacy of our investigational COMP360 psilocybin treatment; the potential for the pivotal phase 3 program in TRD to support regulatory filings and regulatory approvals on an accelerated basis or at all; our ability to obtain regulatory approval and adequate coverage and reimbursement; and our expectations regarding potential commercial launch timelines, if regulatory approval is obtained, and our commercial readiness. The forward-looking statements in this press release are neither promises nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond Compass's control and which could cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others: uncertainties associated with risks related to clinical development which is a lengthy and expensive process with uncertain outcomes, and therefore our clinical trials may be delayed or terminated and may be more costly than expected; our efforts to obtain marketing approval from FDA or regulatory authorities in any other jurisdiction for our investigational COMP360 psilocybin treatment may be unsuccessful; our efforts to commercialize and obtain coverage and reimbursement for our investigational COMP360 psilocybin treatment, if approved, may be unsuccessful; the risk that this training grant program will be delayed, will not continue or will not achieve its goals and those risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Compass's most recent annual report on Form 10-K or quarterly report on Form 10-Q, the prospectus supplement related to the proposed public offering we plan to file and in other reports we have filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, Compass disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are based on Compass's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof.

Enquiries

Media: Dana Sultan-Rothman, media@compasspathways.com

Investors: Stephen Schultz, stephen.schultz@compasspathways.com, +1 401 290 7324

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260414786994/en/

Contacts:

Enquiries

Media: Dana Sultan-Rothman, media@compasspathways.com

Investors: Stephen Schultz, stephen.schultz@compasspathways.com, +1 401 290 7324