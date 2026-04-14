Trans Canada Gold Corp.: Trans Canada Gold Prepares to Start Drilling After the Successful Completion of the Acquisition of the Harrison Lake District Scale Gold Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / April 14, 2026 / Trans Canada Gold Corp. (TSXV:TTG)(OTCQB:TTGXF) ("Trans Canada" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Company is preparing to implement the Phase 1- Diamond Drilling program at the Harrison Lake Gold Project. Contractors have been assembled to immediately commence preparation of underground drill setups, underground electrical facilities, road access improvements and an upgraded core shack/core sawing facility. An experienced drill contractor has been selected to carry out the continuous underground drill program. The Harrison Lake Gold Project is demonstrating the same geological characteristics as the Snowline Gold deposit situated in the Tintina Gold Belt in the Yukon.

Gold Targets Identified for Drilling and further Exploration

The Company has identified Targets for further Exploration:

2 to 10 million tonnes of gold mineralized material

Grading between 1.0 to 5.0 grams per tonne (g/t) gold

This Target for further Exploration target is based on the current geological understating and historical drilling and identified mineralization, over several widely spaced intrusions over more than 2 kilometers of strike-length and over a combined vertical elevation range of more than 700 meters.

The potential quantity and grade of this gold Target for Further Exploration is conceptual in nature, and there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource and that it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource;

HARRISON LAKE DISTRICT SCALE GOLD PROJECT - GEOLOGICAL HIGHLIGHTS - GOLD INTERCEPTS

Harrison Lake district Scale Gold Project is located in an advanced gold exploration and development setting, which is fully permitted for targeting identified and known gold zones, in the expectation of increasing its gold resource. Detailed drill planning is currently underway on the Harrison Lake Gold Project located on Bear Mountain. The Company is now well positioned to capture and to capitalize on the forecasted ascending gold prices.

The property covers a 7-kilometre strike length of the gold rich Harrison Lake Structural Zone, with stockwork type gold mineralization within diorite intrusions (Jenner and Portal Zones) including DDH-84-52: 102 meters of 3.54 g/t gold.

Jenner and Portal Zones include DDH 88-76 which intersected 7.0 meters averaging 21.4 g/tand DDH 88-121 which intersected 9.0 meters averaging 13.5 g/t.

A corridor of similar diorite intrusions and "gold in soil" anomalies that extends for more than two kilometers to the south of the original gold discovery. Follow up drilling of some of these soil anomalies identified more diorite hosted stockwork type mineralization including DDH 88-130 which tested the Hill Zone and reportedly returned 30 meters averaging 3.0 g/t.

The style of mineralization is similar to the gold deposit model of the Tintina Gold Belt that straddles the Yukon - Alaska border and it has also been recognized that the mineralized diorite intrusions are localized along a regionally extensive shear zone adjacent to a large diorite batholith. Snowline Gold's recent discovery of the Valley deposit clearly demonstrates the potential of these types of occurrences.

Tim Coupland, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are now launching preparation for Phase 1- Drilling at Harrison Lake unlocking the significant gold potential for the expansion on the district scale Harrison Lake Gold Project. We will be updating the high-quality GIS database of exploration and drilling data available to our staff of seasoned mining professionals and diamond drillers ready to start and deliver drilling results. Trans Canada Gold and its geological team is now strategically positioned to further bring its historical gold resource to meet the current CIM standards, and potentially increasing its gold grade to bring these results to its existing shareholders and new investors. The Company will embark on a program to accelerate investor awareness and branding of our unique gold investment opportunity, in this precious metal super-cycle"

Michael Magrum, exploration manager for the company and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information used in this news release. The qualified person has not verified the mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby and/or geologically similar properties and is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the company's properties.

ABOUT TRANS CANADA GOLD CORP. - GOLD & MINERAL EXPLORATION/OIL AND GAS PRODUCTION/REVENUE PRODUCING OIL WELLS

The Company is a Canadian discovery focused Gold Exploration company focused on acquiring and drilling advanced gold, silver and critical base metal mineral assets situated in Canada. The Company identifies, acquires and finances with its working interest partners, and Oil & Gas Resource Development Exploration Company that is currently focused on developing and drilling its' production of conventional heavy oil exploration properties, increasing production capabilities, and increasing future oil production revenues through responsible exploration. The Company identifies, acquires and finances with its working interest partners, the ongoing development of oil and gas assets, primarily situated in Alberta Canada. The Company has qualified Senior exploration mining management and oil & gas Geological teams of professionals, seasoned in exploration production, field exploration and drilling. The Company currently works with Croverro Energy Ltd., who has demonstrated proficiency, expected of an experienced oil and gas technical team that has proven oil production, and revenue success with large multi-lateral wells currently under their supervision. The Company has the necessary manpower in place to develop its natural resource properties and manage its production properties. The Company is committed to minimizing risk through selective property acquisitions, and responsible exploration drilling, and maximizing long term gold and strategic mineral and petroleum and natural gas resource assets.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Tim Coupland, President and CEO

Trans Canada Gold Corp.

Tel: (604) 681-3131

astar@telus.net

www.transcanadagold.com

Mario Drolet

President

MI3 Communications Financieres Inc., Montreal Quebec

Tel: (514) 904-1333

Cell: (514) 340-3813

E-Mail: Mario@mI3.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, (as the term is defined in the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Trans Canada Gold Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/trans-canada-gold-prepares-to-start-drilling-after-the-successful-completion-of-t-1157325