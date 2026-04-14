Kunming, China--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2026) - Recently, representatives from hundreds of travel agents across Europe, North-East Asia, South-East Asia, and the Middle East visited Yunnan on Fam Trips. Hosted by the Yunnan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, these trips were carefully organized in multiple batches and itineraries to meet different source market needs, providing on-site research and industry exchanges to fully showcase Yunnan's strengths as an international tourism destination and inject new momentum into high-quality inbound tourism.

Europe & North America: Multi-Batch Visits Deepen Cooperation, Achieve Tangible Results

Three consecutive batches of European and North American travel agents visited Yunnan. The first batch of 12 agents explored Kunming, Dali, Shaxi, Shangri-La, and Lijiang, visiting the Stone Forest, Erhai ecological corridor, Bai tie-dye, Shaxi Tea Horse Road, and Tiger Leaping Gorge. They praised Yunnan as "authentic" and called it a rare "treasure" in Asia. The second batch of over 20 agents conducted an in-depth 8-day Fam Trip to Kunming, Lijiang, Dali, and Honghe, with several agencies planning to launch Yunnan-themed products in spring 2026. The third batch of 20+ leading travel agents from the Netherlands, Germany, France, Luxembourg, and Serbia visited Kunming, Dali, Lijiang, and Shangri-La, experiencing Yi three-string dance, Bai tie-dye, and Thangka painting. Notably, the Serbian delegation signed a clear cooperation agreement to send the first group of European visitors in autumn-winter 2026. With expanded China-Europe flight connectivity and visa facilitation, Yunnan is expected to become the preferred gateway for European travelers exploring western China.

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South Korea: High-End Northeast Asia Market, Tailor-Made Products Coming Soon

Over 20 travel agents from Seoul, Busan, and other cities completed a deep Fam Trip along Lijiang-Shangri-La, visiting Tiger Leaping Gorge, Jade Dragon Snow Mountain, Napa Lake grasslands, and Dukezong Ancient Town. Korean agents noted the high-altitude glacier experience at Jade Dragon Snow Mountain is highly competitive. Around 450 Korean tourists have already visited Yunnan with positive feedback. Both sides agreed on differentiated product design and plan to include Dali in their offerings, with multiple high-quality itineraries for the South Korean market expected next year.





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International Travel Agents: Northern Snow Mountains & Ancient Towns Meet Intangible Heritage, Southern Rainforest & Tea Horse Road Celebrate with Water and Song

Travel agents from Serbia, Bulgaria, Myanmar, Romania, Kuwait, Morocco, and other countries split into two groups. The northern route covered Kunming, Dali, and Lijiang, experiencing the Stone Forest, Bai tie-dye, Jade Dragon Snow Mountain, and the live show Impression Lijiang. The southern route followed Kunming-Pu'er-Xishuangbanna, visiting the Nake Li Tea Horse Road, Sun River National Forest Park, and CAS Tropical Botanical Garden, and participated in water-splashing activities at Dai Cultural Park. Travel agents highly praised Yunnan's biodiversity and tropical landscapes and said they would accelerate itinerary design and promotion.



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Southeast Asia: Discussing Opportunities as a "Top Destination," Building a Warm Winter Tourism Bridge

A senior Southeast Asian travel agent delegation completed an 8-day Fam Trip in Yunnan, coinciding with the province being named one of The New York Times 2026 "Best Destinations" worldwide. Agents noted Yunnan's diverse landscapes-from Stone Forest to snow-capped mountains, rainforests to lakes-offered a "familiar yet novel" experience. Ethnic culture integrated into daily life was particularly appealing. Malaysian agents highlighted this authenticity as highly attractive to mid-to-high-end travelers and have begun planning itineraries. Both sides agreed on developing premium itineraries, effectively building a "warm winter tourism bridge."

The intensive visits by multiple travel agents from various countries demonstrate Yunnan's growing global appeal. With expanding flight routes, favorable visa policies, and recognition as a New York Times "Best Destination," Yunnan is accelerating inbound tourism development, letting "Yunnan: A Many-Splendored Life" shine on the international stage.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292391

Source: Hmedium