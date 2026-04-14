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WKN: A2R0WX | ISIN: XS1982116136 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
13.04.26 | 08:03
78,71 
0,00 % 0,00
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Öl/Gas
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SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
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PR Newswire
14.04.2026 12:42 Uhr
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Aramco Stadium Company announces executive leadership appointments

DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aramco Stadium Company, a subsidiary of Aramco, today announced its official launch and the appointment of its inaugural Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer. The appointments mark a key milestone in activating the company and delivering one of the Kingdom's most important sports and entertainment development projects, aligning with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and contributing to its hosting of the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

Fahad Al Dhubaib has been appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors of Aramco Stadium Company, and Mohammed Al Thomairi has been appointed Vice Chairman of the Board. Abdulrahman Alqudaib, Bader Alreziza, Nader Ashoor, Jefferson Slack, and James Bisgrove have also been appointed as Board members. In addition, Matthew Kittle has been named CEO. The board members and executive leadership possess extensive experience and skills in global sports and entertainment development, the management of major facilities and events, and commercial development and financial sustainability.

Located in Al-Khobar, Aramco Stadium is set to open this year with a capacity of 47,000 seats, and it will serve as the home ground for Al-Qadsiah Football Club. The stadium is part of an integrated complex spanning 800,000 square meters designed to welcome local residents and visitors from around the world throughout the year. The stadium is also intended to host international competitions, including the AFC Asian Cup 2027 and the FIFA World Cup 2034, as well as other entertainment events, further strengthening its role in the evolving sports and entertainment landscape of the Kingdom.

Aramco Stadium Company Contact Information

https://www.aramcostadium.com/en

Media Contacts:

Aramco Stadium Public Relations Team
pr@aramcostadium.com

About Aramco Stadium

Aramco Stadium is a state-of-the-art, multi-purpose sports and entertainment venue in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province, set within an 800,000+ square meter campus designed as a year-round destination. Built to international tournament standards, the fully air-conditioned stadium is intended to host matches during the 2027 AFC Asian Cup and the 2034 FIFA World Cup, underscoring its leadership within the Kingdom's expanding global sports portfolio and its alignment with Saudi Vision 2030. Home to Al-Qadsiah FC, Aramco Stadium integrates advanced venue technology and premium hospitality to deliver world-class experiences while anchoring a fence-free campus featuring restaurants, nearly 130,000 square meters of public park space, sports courts, playgrounds, and community programming, establishing a vibrant 365-day destination for residents and international visitors alike.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2955838/Aramco_Stadium_Company_Photo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aramco-stadium-company-announces-executive-leadership-appointments-302741613.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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