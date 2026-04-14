Advanced Bionics Announces Research Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation Cochlear Implant Innovation

VALENCIA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 14, 2026 / Advanced Bionics (AB), a global leader in cochlear implant technology, today announced an equity investment and research collaboration with Spiral Therapeutics, a company dedicated to advancing innovative approaches for disorders of the inner ear.

This collaboration brings together Advanced Bionics' three decades of expertise in cochlear implant innovation with Spiral Therapeutics' pioneering work in precision drug delivery technologies for the inner ear. The effort aims to explore how novel drug-delivery methods could support AB's long-term innovation roadmap and the broader future of cochlear implant technology.

"Through this collaboration, we are combining two highly complementary R&D capabilities to explore what could become a new innovation chapter in cochlear implant technology," said Fernando Chapa, Senior Vice President, Global R&D Advanced Bionics. "Our focus is firmly on responsible, science-driven development that has the potential to benefit patients in meaningful ways over time."

Spiral Therapeutics' novel drug-delivery platform is designed to enable minimally invasive, precise, and durable exposure of therapeutics to the cochlea. Within the scope of this early-stage R&D collaboration, the companies will investigate how such a platform could be utilized during cochlear implant surgery to explore solutions for important unmet needs in the field.

Advanced Bionics continues to invest in breakthrough technologies that strengthen its leadership in cochlear implant innovation and advance its mission to deliver consistently better outcomes for people living with hearing loss.

For more information, please visit: www.advancedbionics.com

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About Advanced Bionics

Advanced Bionics is a global leader in developing hearing solutions for individuals with severe-to-profound hearing loss who no longer benefit from hearing aids. Founded in 1993 and a subsidiary of the Sonova Group since 2009, AB develops cutting-edge cochlear implant technology that allows recipients to hear their best. AB joined Phonak as part of the Sonova Group of companies and began a collaboration unlike any other in the industry. Since then, the innovation leaders in cochlear implants and hearing aids have continuously combined technologies to deliver new, unequalled hearing solutions.

With sales in more than 80 countries and a proven track record for developing high-performing, state-of-the-art products, AB's talented worldwide group of technologists and professionals are driven to engage with patients and professionals, work with integrity, and stay firmly committed to the best possible performance.

Media Relations contact:

Advanced Bionics LLC,

Email: Media.Relations@advancedbionics.com

SOURCE: Advanced Bionics

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/advanced-bionics-announces-research-collaboration-to-advance-next-1157222