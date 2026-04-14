Galway Metals Inc.: Galway Launches District-Scale Geophysical Program to Accelerate Gold Discovery at Clarence Stream

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 14, 2026 / Galway Metals Inc. (TSXV:GWM)(OTCQB:GAYMF) (the "Company" or "Galway") is pleased to announce the commencement of a district-scale airborne geophysical survey program at its 100%-owned Clarence Stream high-grade gold project in New Brunswick, Canada.

Rob Hinchcliffe, President and CEO of Galway Metals stated "This program is an important step as we continue to advance Clarence Stream on multiple fronts. With four drills currently turning, a resource update expected in the near term, and a PEA planned for later this year, we are building strong momentum across the project. This work will help us better understand the system and support our efforts to identify additional opportunities as we continue to grow Clarence Stream."

Program Highlights:

Resolve EM Survey : Designed to improve near-surface targeting by covering known deposits and extending across the prospective structural trend to identify both extensions of mineralization and new deposit-scale targets when integrated with existing VLF coverage

HeliTEM EM Survey : Focused over known deposits to better understand the system at depth and identify potential depth extensions of mineralization

District-Scale Coverage: Systematic geophysical coverage across the project to support identification of new targets along strike and beyond currently defined zones

Targeting Strategy: Surveys will define the geophysical signature of known deposits and apply this understanding across the broader trend to generate new exploration targets

Jason Flight, Vice President of Exploration, Galway Metals stated: "This program builds on the extensive geophysical work completed to date at Clarence Stream and represents the next step in advancing the project at a district scale. By integrating new high-resolution magnetics with both shallow and deep-penetrating EM surveys, we are filling key gaps in coverage, particularly around existing resource areas, while expanding geophysics across the broader 65-kilometre prospective trend, including the Eastern Block.

Importantly, the deeper-penetrating HeliTEM survey will allow us to better understand the system at depth beneath known deposits, while the Resolve survey is designed to enhance near-surface targeting by identifying extensions of mineralization and new deposit-scale anomalies. This integrated approach positions us to expand existing zones and generate a strong pipeline of high-quality targets across the district."

The airborne geophysical surveys are being conducted by Xcalibur Smart Mapping.

This approach builds on prior geophysical work over the Southwest Deposit (Figure 2), where similar surveys successfully mapped the footprint of mineralization as defined by drilling. The current program is designed to extend this work across the broader project by systematically surveying known deposits to establish a geophysical signature of mineralization. These signatures will be used to define the geophysical response of known deposits and refine our targeting approach, which can then be applied across the 65-kilometre prospective structural corridor.

The Resolve survey is expected to improve near-surface targeting by refining shallow electromagnetic anomalies and enhancing structural resolution, while the deeper penetrating HeliTEM survey is designed to map structural architecture at depth and identify potential extensions of mineralization beneath known deposits and along untested corridors. By integrating these datasets, the Company aims to transition from localized targeting to a predictive, district-scale exploration model and significantly expand its pipeline of high-quality drill targets. This integrated approach provides a systematic framework for expanding mineralization both along strike and at depth across the Clarence Stream gold belt.

Figure 1: Clarence Stream Project showing the planned 2026 airborne Resolve and HeliTEM survey coverage, to be integrated with the 2020 VLF geophysical dataset. The combined program is designed to systematically evaluate a ~65 km prospective structural corridor hosting known gold deposits and support targeting of mineralization along strike and at depth.

Figure 2: VLF electromagnetic response highlighting a continuous structural corridor associated with gold mineralization at the Southwest Deposit, Clarence Stream Project. The VLF response outlines a broad conductive trend interpreted to reflect fault-controlled architecture hosting gold-bearing quartz-vein mineralization.

Geology and Mineralization

Gold-antimony mineralization at Clarence Stream is structurally controlled and associated with quartz veins and quartz stockwork developed within brittle-ductile fault zones hosted in both intrusive and metasedimentary rocks. Mineralization is associated with pyrite, base-metal sulphides, and stibnite, along with anomalous concentrations of bismuth, arsenic, and antimony, and tungsten.

Alteration within host rocks is typically confined to a few metres surrounding quartz veins and is characterized primarily by sericitization and chloritization.

A more detailed description of the Clarence Stream geology and mineralization is available at www.galwaymetalsinc.com.

Review by Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jesse Fisher, P.Geo., Project Manager for Clarence Stream, and Jason Flight, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration, both Qualified Persons as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Fisher and Mr. Flight certify that this news release fairly and accurately reflects the technical information and data presented. Galway Metals conducts its exploration activities in accordance with CIM Best Practice Guidelines.

About Galway Metals Inc.

Galway Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its 100%-owned, high-grade, open-pitable flagship Clarence Stream gold project in southwest New Brunswick. Clarence Stream is an emerging gold district with an exploration strike length of approximately 65 kilometres and widths of up to 28 kilometres in certain areas. Galway Metals holds a 90% participating interest in the Estrades Project, a former producing high-grade, gold-rich polymetallic VMS mine in the northern Abitibi of western Québec. DOWA METALS & MINING CO., LTD. ("DOWA") holds a 10% participating interest pursuant to the previously announced Option and Joint Venture Term Sheet under which DOWA may earn up to a 45% interest in the Project. Led by a management team with a proven track-record of creating shareholder value having sold Galway Resources for US$340 million, Galway Metals is focused on creating value for all its stakeholders.

For additional Information on Galway Metals Inc., Please contact:

Robert Hinchcliffe President & Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 1-800-771-0680

Email: info@galwaymetalsinc.com

Website: www.galwaymetalsinc.com

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Cautionary Statement

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, information with respect to the OTCQB listing, DTC eligibility, and broadening U.S. institutional and retail investors.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to changes in economic conditions or financial markets, political and competitive developments, operation or exploration difficulties, changes in equity markets, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices capital, operating and reclamation costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+ at sedarplus.ca. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

SOURCE: Galway Metals Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/galway-launches-district-scale-geophysical-program-to-accelerate-gold-discovery-a-1157236