Global Sports Brand U.S. Polo Assn. Unveils Field X Fashion, Issue 3

135th Anniversary Special Edition Celebrates a Landmark Year of Sport and Style

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 14, 2026 / U.S. Polo Assn., the official sports brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), announces the launch of Field X Fashion, Issue 3, the global brand's annual magazine, presented this year as a special 135th Anniversary edition. Available worldwide in both digital and coffee-table print formats, the latest 48-page issue offers a dynamic look at the brand's continued global growth and milestone achievements throughout 2025. This publication will be enjoyed by millions of U.S. Polo Assn. sports fans and consumers across 190 countries worldwide.

1. U.S. Polo Assn.'s third issue of Field X Fashion - 135th Anniversary Special Edition Cover

2. U.S. Polo Assn. is the Official Sports Brand of the United States Polo Association, Field X Fashion page 4

3. U.S. Polo Assn. Spring 2026 Global Collection, Field X Fashion page 7

Field X Fashion, Issue 3 captures the momentum of U.S. Polo Assn.'s 135th Anniversary of sport inspiration from the USPA, founded in 1890, bringing together the most compelling stories from across the brand's international footprint. This special edition also highlights global sporting events, fashion collections and campaigns, philanthropic initiatives, sustainability milestones, retail expansion, and key partnerships that define the brand's presence around the world.

As a storytelling platform, Field X Fashion continues to connect U.S. Polo Assn.'s sport-inspired heritage with its modern, global lifestyle identity. The 135th Anniversary Special Edition reflects a year of elevated visibility, meaningful impact, and continued engagement with millions of consumers, sports fans, and partners worldwide. The magazine also provides a look into the brand's newest global polo shirt campaign, An Icon Born from the Game.

"Field X Fashion continues to be an important way for U.S. Polo Assn. to share our brand story with audiences around the world," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global, the company that manages the multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "This special 135th Anniversary Edition captures the incredible momentum of our brand, from global sport and fashion to our sustainability journey, while celebrating the athletes, partners, and consumers who have helped shape our legacy over the past 135 years."

"Field X Fashion also offers a sneak peek into our Spring 2026 Global Campaign, The Polo Shirt:An Icon Born from the Game, which is a powerful tribute to the legendary polo shirt's authentic sports origins and its evolution into one of the world's most enduring style essentials," added Prince.

Since its 2023 debut, Field X Fashion has evolved into a global content platform designed to engage and inspire the brand's growing sport and fashion audience. The publication continues to receive industry recognition by remaining focused on delivering authentic, engaging storytelling that reflects the breadth and depth of the U.S. Polo Assn. brand worldwide.

Customers, sports fans, influencers, and partners around the world can now experience the digital version of Field X Fashion, Issue 3 on uspoloassnglobal.com. Print issues will be distributed nationwide at select U.S. Polo Assn. stores, showrooms, and global events. U.S. Polo Assn. remains committed to building on this annual tradition, offering fresh perspectives on sport, fashion, and global brand impact with each new edition.

About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official sports brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the largest association of polo clubs and polo players in the United States, founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through more than 1,200 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores as well as thousands of additional points of distribution, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children in more than 190 countries worldwide. The brand sponsors major polo events around the world, including the U.S. Open Polo Championship, held annually at NPC in The Palm Beaches, the premier polo tournament in the United States. Historic deals with ESPN in the United States, TNT and Eurosport in Europe, and Star Sports in India now broadcast several of the premier polo championships in the world, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., making the thrilling sport accessible to millions of sports fans globally for the very first time.

U.S. Polo Assn. has consistently been named one of the top global sports licensors in the world alongside the NFL, PGA Tour, and Formula 1, according to License Global. In addition, the sport-inspired brand is being recognized internationally with awards for global growth and sport content. Due to its tremendous success as a global brand, U.S. Polo Assn. has been featured in Forbes, Fortune, Modern Retail, and GQ as well as on Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg, among many other noteworthy media sources around the world. For more information, visit uspoloassnglobal.com and follow @uspoloassn.

USPA Global is a subsidiary of the United States Polo Association (USPA) and manages the multi-billion-dollar sports brand, U.S. Polo Assn. USPA Global also manages the subsidiary, Global Polo, which is the worldwide leader in polo sport content. To learn more, visit globalpolo.com or Global Polo on YouTube.

###

For Additional Information, Contact:

Stacey Kovalsky - VP, Global PR and Communications

Phone +001.561.790.8036 - E-mail: skovalsky@uspagl.com

Kaela Drake - Senior PR & Communications Specialist

Phone +001.561.530.5300 - E-mail: kdrake@uspagl.com

SOURCE: U.S. Polo Assn.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/global-sports-brand-u.s.-polo-assn.-unveils-field-x-fashion-issue-1157266