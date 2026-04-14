Gold Terra Resource Corp: Gold Terra Announces Assay Results of 9.53 g/t Gold over 11.10 metres in the Yellorex Area, Con Mine Option Property, Yellowknife, NWT

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / April 14, 2026 / Gold Terra Resource Corp. (TSXV:YGT)(Frankfurt:TX0)(OTCQB:YGTFF) ("Gold Terra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from an additional five (5) holes of the 2026 Winter Drill Program targeting the Yellorex zone immediately south of the past producing Campbell Shear (CS), historic Con Mine (1938-2003). The current drilling program aims at confirming some historical holes and to potentially expand Gold Terra's near surface 2022 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) on the Con Mine Option property.

Assay results are shown in Table 1 and include drill hole GTY26-013 which intersected 9.53 g/t Au over 11.10 metres from 211.30 metres to 222.10 metres downhole, including 18.94 g/t over 4.50 metres starting at 217.90 metres. In addition, Hole GTY26-007 has potentially expanded mineralization at depth where 5.73 g/t Au over 6.38 metres from 487.18 to 493.56 metres was intersected downhole. This zone remains open at depth, illustrating the potential to add resource ounces.

Under the Con Mine Option (CMO) purchase agreement, the Company has the right to acquire 100% of the CMO property from a subsidiary of Newmont Corporation ("Newmont"), subject to the fulfillment of certain conditions set out in the agreement, as reported in the Company's news release dated November 22, 2021. Gold Terra's option on the CMO with Newmont is until November 21, 2027.

Chairman and CEO, Gerald Panneton, commented, "These five additional holes from our 10,000-metre winter drill program in the Yellorex area of the Campbell Shear continue to confirm the continuity of the Yellorex zone. The Company's objective is to confirm and expand Gold Terra's estimate of the near surface resource from surface to 500 metres below surface on the CMO property as the last 2022 MRE was based on a US$ 1750 gold price. The Campbell Shear structure is our highest priority target as the Con Mine produced historically more than 5 million ounces of high-grade gold (16 g/t Au) (see Oct. 21, 2022 Technical Report)."

Assay Highlights

Assay intersections from holes GTY26-007, 009, 010, 012 and 013 are shown in Table 1 below. All Yellorex drill holes intersected the Campbell Shear, characterized by quartz-ankerite and smoky quartz veining with strong sericite-dominated alteration, a key association with gold mineralization in the CS. The main geological host is mafic volcanic. Hole GTY26-013 confirmed a high-grade shoot located close to surface (approximately 200 metres vertical depth). Hole GTY26-007 is important as one of the deepest holes drilled into the Yellorex Zone, and it has potentially extended an interpreted high-grade shoot in this area.

Table 1 - 2026 Yellorex Assay Results to date

Hole From To Width Au g/t Azimuth Dip X Y Z GTY26-007 487.18 493.56 6.38 5.73 109 -61 635668 6922799 176.94 and GTY26-007 501.88 515.34 13.46 1.75 Including GTY26-007 508.14 511.84 3.70 2.98 GTY26-009 198.10 200.70 2.60 5.28 108 -62 635870 6922585 172 GTY26-010 336.30 339.30 3.00 1.11 118 -60 635778 6922758 171.6 and GTY26-010 355.30 361.70 6.40 2.46 Including GTY26-010 355.30 359.30 4.00 3.42 and GTY26-010 377.40 379.00 1.60 1.93 Including GTY26-012 317.50 319.60 2.10 4.26 111 -60 635739 6922612 167.84 GTY26-013 211.30 222.40 11.10 9.53 108 -49 635846 6922564 169.48 Including GTY26-013 217.90 222.40 4.50 18.94

Significant assay intersections in holes GTY26-007 to 013 are shown in long section in Figure 1 below:

Figure 1 - Long section showing Yellorex Zone 2026 drill holes with assay intersections.

The Yellorex area drilling targets are where the Company has already outlined a Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) in 2022, and where there is potential for additional resource ounces to be added between surface and 700 metres depth.

Upcoming News and Catalysts in 2026

Yellowknife Site visit for investors and analysts on Tuesday April 21 st to showcase our progress and milestones

MRE update is currently forecast for release in May 2026 for the Con Mine Option Property

Conceptual Tailing Storage Facility for a potential 20 year Mine Life is completed

MRE second update is scheduled for September 2026 to include the current winter drill program

All tender proposal for the Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) anticipated by Year end 2026 have been received, and a decision is expected shortly.

Technical Appendix

This news release reports the assay results from five (5) drill holes from which 344 core samples were assayed. Assays results range from non-detectable gold to a highest assay of 48.4 g/t Au. The Company inserts certified standards and blanks into the sample stream as a check on laboratory Quality Control (QC). Drill core samples are NQ size core, cut by diamond saw at Gold Terra's core facilities in Yellowknife. A halved core sample is left in the core box. The other half core is sampled and transported by Gold Terra personnel in securely sealed bags to ALS preparation laboratory ("ALS") in Yellowknife. After sample preparation, samples are shipped to ALS's Vancouver facility for gold analysis. Gold assays of >3 g/t are re-assayed on a 50 g split by fire assay with gravimetric finish. Samples with visible gold are additionally assayed using a screen metallic method. ALS is a certified and accredited laboratory service. ALS routinely inserts certified gold standards, blanks and pulp duplicates, and results of all QC samples are reported.

Drill holes were drilled at right angles to the structure hosting the mineralization and dip angles of holes were designed to intersect the zones as close to normal as possible. Zones reported here are interpreted to be approximately 90 percent true thickness.

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Joseph Campbell, a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and Senior Technical Advisor for the Company.

About Gold Terra

The Yellowknife Project (YP) encompasses 836 sq. km of contiguous land immediately north, south and east of the City of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories. Through a series of acquisitions, Gold Terra controls one of the six major high-grade historical gold camps in Canada. Being within 10 kilometres of the City of Yellowknife, the YP is close to vital infrastructure, including all-season roads, air transportation, service providers, hydro-electric power, and skilled tradespeople. Gold Terra is currently focusing its drilling on the Campbell Shear, where approximately 14 Moz of gold has been produced in the past, (refer to Gold Terra Oct 21, 2022, Technical Report) and most recently on the CMO property claims immediately south of the past producing Con Mine which produced 6.1 Moz between the Con, Rycon, and Campbell shear structures (1938-2003).

The YP and CMO properties lie on the Yellowknife greenstone belt, covering nearly 70 kilometres of strike length along the main mineralized shear system that hosts the former-producing high-grade Con and Giant gold mines. The Company's exploration programs have successfully identified significant zones of gold mineralization and multiple targets that remain to be tested which reinforces the Company's objective of seeking to re-establish Yellowknife as one of the premier gold mining districts in Canada.

Visit our website at www.goldterracorp.com .

For more information, please contact:

Gerald Panneton, Chairman & CEO

gpanneton@goldterracorp.com

Mara Strazdins, Investor Relations

Phone: 1-778-897-1590 | 416-710-0646

strazdins@goldterracorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Information Concerning Estimates of Mineral Resources

Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Therefore, investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of an Inferred Mineral Resource could ever be mined economically. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of "Measured Mineral Resources," "Indicated Mineral Resources," or "Inferred Mineral Resources" will ever be upgraded to a higher category. The Mineral Resource estimates contained herein may be subject to legal, political, environmental or other risks that could materially affect the potential development of such mineral resources. Refer to the Technical Report, once filed, for more information with respect to the key assumptions, parameters, methods and risks of determination associated with the foregoing.

Cautionary Note to United States Investors

The Company prepares its disclosure in accordance with the requirements of securities laws in effect in Canada, which differ from the requirements of U.S. securities laws. Terms relating to Mineral Resources in this news release are defined in accordance with NI 43-101 under the guidelines set out in CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, adopted by the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Council on May 19, 2014, as amended ("CIM Standards"). The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") has adopted amendments effective February 25, 2019 (the "SEC Modernization Rules") to its disclosure rules to modernize the mineral property disclosure requirements for issuers whose securities are registered with the SEC under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934. As a result of the adoption of the SEC Modernization Rules, the SEC will now recognize estimates of "Measured Mineral Resources", "Indicated Mineral Resources" and "Inferred Mineral Resources", which are defined in substantially similar terms to the corresponding CIM Standards. In addition, the SEC has amended its definitions of "Proven Mineral Reserves" and "Probable Mineral Reserves" to be substantially similar to the corresponding CIM Standards.

U.S. investors are cautioned that while the foregoing terms are "substantially similar" to corresponding definitions under the CIM Standards, there are differences in the definitions under the SEC Modernization Rules and the CIM Standards. Accordingly, there is no assurance any Mineral Resources that the Company may report as "Measured Mineral Resources", "Indicated Mineral Resources" and "Inferred Mineral Resources" under NI 43-101 would be the same had the Company prepared the Mineral Resource estimates under the standards adopted under the SEC Modernization Rules. In accordance with Canadian securities laws, estimates of "Inferred Mineral Resources" cannot form the basis of feasibility or other economic studies, except in limited circumstances were permitted under NI 43-101.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements made and information contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation ("forward-looking information"). Generally, this forward-looking information can, but not always, be identified by use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotations thereof.

All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information regarding the current drilling on the Campbell Shear, potentially adding ounces to the Company's current YCG mineral resource, and the Company's objective of re-establishing Yellowknife as one of the premier gold mining districts in Canada.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as the Company's actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section in the Company's most recent MD&A and annual information form available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that would cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on information available to the Company as of the date of this news release. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. All of the forward-looking information contained in this news release is qualified by these cautionary statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information due to the inherent uncertainty thereof. Except as required under applicable securities legislation and regulations applicable to the Company, the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information.

SOURCE: Gold Terra Resource Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/gold-terra-announces-assay-results-of-9.53-g%2ft-gold-over-11.10-metres-in-the-yell-1157306