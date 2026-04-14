Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2026) - Lithosphere has introduced LEP100-14, a new addition to its standards framework designed to enable coordinated execution of intelligent systems across decentralized networks. The release establishes a structured model for how AI-driven processes interact, align, and operate collectively within blockchain environments, addressing a key limitation in the scalability of AI-native applications.

Coordinated execution framework enabling multi-agent systems and intelligent workflows across decentralized networks

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8833/292386_b7dbffaa64dfd8a7_001full.jpg

LEP100-14 focuses on coordination rather than isolated execution, introducing a framework that allows multiple intelligent processes to operate within a shared system. While existing models support individual AI execution, LEP100-14 defines how processes can be sequenced, synchronized, and interconnected, enabling decentralized applications to function as cohesive systems rather than independent components.

The framework introduces structured interaction patterns that allow intelligent processes to influence one another in real time. This enables coordinated workflows, where outputs from one process can inform and trigger actions in another, creating continuous and adaptive execution environments. By formalizing these interactions, LEP100-14 reduces the complexity of building systems that require alignment across multiple components.

LEP100-14 is designed to support the development of multi-agent systems, where autonomous agents can operate within a coordinated framework. These systems can share context, align decisions, and execute tasks collectively, enabling a new class of decentralized applications that extend beyond single-function logic. This capability is particularly relevant for applications requiring continuous operation, real-time responsiveness, and cross-system interaction.

The introduction of LEP100-14 builds on Lithosphere's broader infrastructure stack, which includes Lithic for AI-native execution, MultX for cross-chain coordination, DNNS for programmable identity and routing, and the LEP100 framework for standardized governance and verification. Together, these components establish a unified architecture for intelligent decentralized systems operating at scale.

"Execution alone is not enough to support intelligent systems," said J. King Kasr, Chief Scientist at KaJ Labs. "LEP100-14 introduces the coordination layer required for multiple processes and agents to operate together within decentralized infrastructure in a structured and scalable way."

By introducing LEP100-14, Lithosphere provides developers and infrastructure partners with a framework for building systems that require coordinated execution across multiple components. This includes applications involving autonomous agents, decentralized workflows, and intelligent systems that operate continuously across environments.

The release reflects Lithosphere's continued focus on advancing blockchain infrastructure beyond transaction processing toward coordinated intelligent systems. LEP100-14 represents a critical step in enabling decentralized environments where execution, interaction, and coordination function as part of a unified protocol architecture.

About Lithosphere

Lithosphere develops blockchain infrastructure designed to support programmable digital assets, cross-chain interoperability, and AI-native decentralized execution environments. The platform focuses on enabling intelligent systems to operate within verifiable, decentralized networks through structured execution models and interoperable protocols.

Social Media

Instagram

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292386

Source: Kaj Labs