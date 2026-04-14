The nation's latest call for long-term power purchase agreements focuses on supplying the national grid with wind and solar projects, specifically mandating integrated battery storage systems to ensure grid resilience. Latam The Dominican Republic and its Unified Council of Distribution Companies (CUED) has unsealed the financial bids for a major public tender aimed at integrating up to 600 MW of new renewable generation into its national grid. The procurement process stands out by demanding firm capacity and grid stability through mandatory energy storage. Officials reviewed 20 proposals from ...

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