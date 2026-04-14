Marks First In-Human Clinical Study Demonstrating the Value of Immuno-Pharmacodynamics in the Assessment of Radioligand Therapy





Novigenix AI Liquid Biopsy Platform Identifies Immune Activation Patterns Associated with Radioligand Therapy Response in Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors

Novigenix AI, a leader in AI-driven healthcare solutions, today announced the presentation of new data at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2026 Annual Meeting demonstrating, for the first time in a human clinical setting, the dynamic role of the immune system in response to radioligand therapy in patients with metastatic gastroenteropancreaticneuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NET).1

The study, conducted in collaboration with RadioMedix, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, examined the immune response of GEP-NET patients treated with the targeted alpha-emitter 212Pb-DOTAMTATE (AlphaMedix) or beta-emitter 177Lu-DOTATATE (Lutathera) peptide receptor radionuclide therapies (PRRTs). Researchers used the Novigenix AI LITOSeek platform, an AI-enabled liquid biopsy platform designed for longitudinal whole-blood immuno-transcriptomic profiling, to uncover systemic immune responses connected to the treatment.

The study showed that the alpha- and beta- PRRTs induce strong and distinct immune activation patterns in patients achieving clinical response. Two distinct waves of immuno-transcriptomic modulation were identified, likely reflecting kinetics heterogeneity of immune activation between early and late responders, highlighting heterogeneous yet coordinated immune dynamics across patients.

"Preclinical research has consistently pointed to the immune system as a critical mediator of radiotherapy efficacy, but until now, this has been difficult to demonstrate dynamically in patients," said Dr. Pedro Romero, Chief Medical and Scientific Officer, Novigenix AI. "With LITOSeek, we are able to capture these systemic immune responses along the patient journey, providing the first clinical evidence of Immuno-Pharmacodynamics in radioligand therapy and opening new avenues for biomarker-driven patient management."

"This collaboration highlights the power of combining innovative radiopharmaceuticals with advanced liquid biopsy immune monitoring technologies to interrogate treatment response," said Dr. Ebrahim Delpassand, Chief Executive Officer, RadioMedix, Inc. "The ability to observe how targeted radioligand therapies activate the immune system in patients' response to treatment represents a major step forward for the field and supports the development of more effective, biology-driven treatment approaches."

These findings represent a significant advance in translation research, bridging preclinical insight into clinical reality and establishing Immuno-Pharmacodynamics (ImmunoPD) profiling as a critical dimension of radioligand therapy evaluation. "This work represents a pivotal milestone in translational oncology," said Dr. Brian Hashemi, CEO and Chairman, Novigenix AI. "By unveiling the Immuno-Pharmacodynamic response of patients to radioligand therapies, Novigenix AI is not only validating decades of preclinical research but also redefining how we assess and optimize these treatments in the clinic."

AACR Abstract and Poster Presentation Details

To learn more, view Abstract 3859 and attend the Poster Presentation given by Dr. Pedro Romero, Chief Medical and Scientific Officer at Novigenix AIat AACR 2026 on Monday, April 20, 2PM-5PM PST

Poster #5953; Poster Section 45; Presentation Number 3859. "Dynamic systemic immune modulation in metastatic neuroendocrine tumor (NET) patients treated with targeted alpha-emitter 212 Pb-DOTAMTATE AlphaMedix."

About Novigenix AI LITOSeek Platform

The Novigenix AI LITOSeek AI-enabled platform offers a powerful new approach to understanding treatment mechanisms by offering non-invasive, longitudinal monitoring of the immune system with liquid biopsy. Longitudinal profiling enables the serial measurement of treatment-induced immune changes. This approach enables earlier identification of responders, more informed optimization of treatment sequencing, and deeper translational insight into treatment mechanisms of resistance and durability.

About Novigenix AI

Novigenix AI is a precision medicine TechBio focused on advancing RNA-based liquid biopsy technologies to decode systemic immune responses and improve patient outcomes across oncology and other diseases. For more information, visit novigenix.com.

References

Conforte AJ, Tworowska I, Costa SF, et al. Dynamic systemic immune modulation in metastatic neuroendocrine tumor patients treated with targeted alpha-emitter 212Pb-DOTAMTATE AlphaMedix [abstract]. Cancer Res. 2026;86(7 Suppl): Abstract nr 3859. Presented at: American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; April 17-22, 2026; San Diego, CA.

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