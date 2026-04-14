Full Circle Lithium Inc: Full Circle Lithium to Showcase FCL-X in Live Lithium Battery Burn Demonstration for Major U.S. Airlines and Logistics Leaders

Live FCL-X burn demonstration highlights breakthrough lithium battery fire suppression technology for the aviation and logistics industry

Event convenes major U.S. airlines and logistics leaders to address rising safety risks

TORONTO, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Full Circle Lithium Corp. ("FCL" or the "Company") (TSXV: FCLI) (OTCQB: FCLIF) (FSE: K0Q), a leading US-based lithium-ion battery fire extinguishing products manufacturer, is pleased to announce an upcoming live demonstration of its cutting-edge lithium battery safety technologies, including the proprietary FCL-X suppression agent, scheduled for April 15, 2026. This high-profile event will be held at the headquarters of one of the world's largest logistics companies and will bring together safety and operations representatives from seven major U.S. airline carriers. The demonstration marks a significant milestone in advancing industry-wide safety standards for the transportation of lithium batteries by air and ground.

Addressing a Critical and Growing Safety Challenge

As global reliance on lithium battery-powered devices continues to accelerate, so too does the urgency around safe transport. The airline and logistics sectors have experienced a notable rise in battery-related fire incidents in recent years, resulting in operational disruptions and costly damage.1 The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has repeatedly underscored the seriousness of the issue, warning that "lithium batteries… can act as ignition sources and potentially start onboard fires."23

FAA data further highlights the scale of the risk, with dozens of verified incidents annually involving smoke, fire, or extreme heat on both passenger and cargo aircraft.4 Industry experts note that these events are particularly dangerous due to thermal runaway-a chain reaction that can rapidly escalate and is difficult to extinguish once initiated.5

Underwriters Laboratories' Thermal Runaway Incident Program (TRIP)-a voluntary program that tracks and trends lithium battery incidents-indicates that the risk of a lithium-ion battery fire is at its highest point in five years of data collection. On average, there are two lithium-ion battery thermal-runaway events per week; over half of those events occur during the cruise phase of a flight, often at the furthest point from a suitable airport. TRIP surveys suggest that the average passenger brings four rechargeable devices onboard and often (one in five passengers) packs rechargeable batteries in their checked luggage.6

__________________________________ 1 Logistics Fire Incident Report 2023 2 FAA Safety Alert / industry guidance ( Forbes ) 3 FAA Annual Safety Report 2025 4 FAA incident data and reporting ( Federal Aviation Administration ) 5 Industry analysis on lithium battery thermal runaway ( ICC Compliance Center Inc - USA ) 6 Lithium-ion Battery Fires: Understanding Risks and Containment ( ainonline.com )

A Live Demonstration for Industry Decision-Makers

Hosted at the headquarters of one of the world's largest logistics companies, the April 15 event will provide a rare, hands-on opportunity for airline safety teams and logistics professionals to witness the FCL-X suppression agent in a controlled, real-world simulation. Attendees will gain firsthand insight into the technology's ability to rapidly suppress lithium battery fires in different settings and mitigate the risk of escalation.

"This is a defining moment for our company and for the broader industry," said Carlos Vicens, CEO of Full Circle Lithium. "We are proud to demonstrate how FCL-X can materially improve safety outcomes across the transportation ecosystem. Bringing together leading airlines and logistics partners in one setting creates a powerful opportunity to accelerate the adoption of next-generation safety solutions."

Driving Collaboration and Raising the Bar for Safety

The participation of major airline carriers and logistics stakeholders highlights a shared commitment to addressing one of the industry's most pressing and rapidly intensifying safety concerns. Regulators, airlines, and logistics providers are increasingly aligned that lithium battery fire risk is no longer a niche issue-but a critical safety priority requiring immediate and scalable solutions. As lithium battery usage continues to expand rapidly across consumer electronics, electric mobility, and cargo applications, the need for proactive, high-performance fire suppression technologies has never been greater.

The April 15 demonstration represents a pivotal step forward-positioning Full Circle Lithium at the forefront of innovation while helping shape a safer future for global transportation. These steps provide the potential for short incursions into the Airline and Logistics industries, as well as positioning the Company for medium- to long-term success.

About Full Circle Lithium Corp.

FCL is a U.S.-based lithium products manufacturer focused on sustainable solutions for the lithium and battery safety sector. Its flagship product innovation, FCL-X, is a proprietary, non-hazardous, water-based fire-extinguishing agent designed specifically to combat the growing threat of lithium-ion battery fires. Backed by a world-class technical team, FCL is committed to delivering safe, effective, and environmentally responsible fire mitigation technologies.

For more information:

Carlos Vicens - CEO & Director

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1.416.977.3832

Cautionary Statement

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation in Canada, and which are based on the expectations, estimates, and projections of management of the parties as of the date of this news release, unless otherwise stated. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "could", "believe", "plans", "intends" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. More particularly, and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information concerning expectations on the effectiveness of the marketing and sales of FCL-X through distribution agreements, the viability, effectiveness, safety and additional commercialization related to FCL-X which is at an early stage of commercialization (which is very difficult for a start-up venture like FCL as there are much larger and better capitalized established companies that can potentially quickly enter the lithium-ion battery fire-fighting market and create strong competition against FCL), on receiving patent protection for FCL-X and related inventions and processes, the ability of FCL, a start-up venture, to successfully commercialize its FCL-X including ramping-up production of the agent to meet potential demand, continue raising capital, upgrading and refurbishing its plant, and sourcing feedstock for this and its other lines of business. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the uncertainties and risk factors related to the loss of key technical and other staff, the battery fire-extinguishing agent functioning as expected to meet safety requirements and fire-fighting related government regulations and potential client product specifications, and applicable environmental requirements and issues - see additional risks described in FCL's public filings. Actual results, developments and timetables could vary significantly from the estimates presented. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. FCL disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law. Additionally, FCL undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of FCL, its financial or operating results or its securities.

SOURCE Full Circle Lithium Inc