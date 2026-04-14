Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 14.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Unter dem Radar, voll finanziert: Beginnt jetzt der nächste Gold-Run?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
14.04.2026 13:24 Uhr
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

i4E launched as new global technology platform

AMSTERDAM, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- i4E B.V. today announced itself as a new global innovation and technology licensing platform focused on protecting and licensing market-ready technologies with international reach.

Drawing on extensive experience in global patented technology licensing and management, i4E aligns and supports the conversion of inventions into meaningful, defensible propositions suitable for worldwide licensing and scalable deployment. This is delivered through strong patent drafting, filing, prosecution, and management, supported by disciplined governance and long-term strategic involvement in licensing and monetization. These combined enable i4E to provide a structured framework to protect, position, and commercialize innovations, efficiently.

Its model is distinctive as it combines IP expertise with demand creation through collaborative development and operational involvement rather than serving solely as a holder of rights.

A prominent company within i4E's portfolio includes i4F, an established global technology licensing leader in the global home improvement industry. Additional acquisitions are advancing and will join i4E's portfolio in due course.

About i4E

i4E B.V. is a global innovation and technology platform focused on transforming intellectual property into market-ready technologies with international relevance. Through expertise in patent strategy, technology development and commercialization, i4E structures and scales defensible, innovation-led businesses with long-term growth potential. The platform combines intellectual property excellence, disciplined governance and global market reach to create sustainable enterprise value.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2954987/i4E.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2955877/i4E_Logo.jpg

Media Contacts
Gilliane Palmer
Tel: +31 641899515
info@i4e.com
www.i4e.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/i4e-launched-as-new-global-technology-platform-302741641.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.