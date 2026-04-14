Americold Realty Trust: Americold Cuts Emissions, Improves Energy Efficiency and Strengthens Facility Reliability Across Its Global Network

ATLANTA, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD), a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value-added services, today released its 2025 Sustainability Report, highlighting continued progress across energy efficiency, emissions reduction, safety performance, and facility resilience within its global cold storage network.

Customers depend on Americold's network every day to protect food and keep their supply chains moving. The 2025 report reflects how disciplined operations, engineering-led execution, and targeted capital investment in facilities are working together to ensure reliability.

"Leading companies today treat sustainability not as a reporting exercise, but as a resiliency strategy," said Rob Chambers, Chief Executive Officer. "At Americold, that means managing energy, innovation, safety, and risk with the same discipline we bring to every customer commitment. For our customers and shareholders, that translates into a dependable network that consistently fulfills our mission-critical promise to deliver food safely and reliably."

2025 Performance Highlights:

During 2025, Americold made measurable progress across several key operational and sustainability metrics, including:

21.0% reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions from 2021 baseline

30,822 MWh of renewable energy generated, with 46 facilities sourcing 100% carbon-free electricity

More than $23 million invested in energy efficiency and facility improvement initiatives, including LED lighting upgrades, automated refrigeration controls, and energy-optimization projects

912 Energy Waste Walks completed, reinforcing consistent, site-level energy and performance management

24.4% waste diversion rate, exceeding internal targets

Continued improvement in associate safety, with Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR), Days Away, Restricted or Transferred (DART), and Lost Time Incident Rate (LTIR) each more than 40% below U.S. refrigerated warehousing industry averages

As mission critical infrastructure for the flow of food and other critical goods around the world, the cold chain must operate continuously, safely and efficiently - and data plays a key role. More than 90% of Americold facilities capture real-time utility data, enabling targeted efficiency improvements and consistent performance tracking across regions.

"Reliability and efficiency are core to how we design and operate our facilities," said Brian Dunn, Senior Vice President, Facilities & Engineering. "Our engineering teams are constantly analyzing where performance and sustainability intersect - optimizing refrigeration, deploying automation, and maintaining energy discipline in environments that must operate safely and continuously, 24/7."

Benchmarking, Governance and Transparency

Americold benchmarks its sustainability performance against industry peers using established third-party frameworks, including the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB). In 2025, the Company was recognized as a GRESB Sector Leader for the Americas in the Industrial - Standing Investments category, reflecting portfolio-wide execution in energy management, governance, and operational resilience.

The 2025 Sustainability Report references leading global disclosure frameworks, including GRI, SASB, TCFD, and ISSB IFRS S2, and includes independently assured environmental data.

The full 2025 Sustainability Report is available at www.americold.com/culture-values/sustainability/.

About Americold Realty Trust, Inc.

Americold (NYSE: COLD) is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics and real estate, with a more than 120-year legacy of innovation and reliability. With more than 230 facilities across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America - totaling approximately 1.4 billion refrigerated cubic feet - Americold ensures the safe, efficient movement of refrigerated products worldwide.

Our facilities are an integral part of the global food supply chain, connecting producers, processors, distributors, and retailers with tailored, value-added services supported by responsive and reliable supply chains. Leveraging deep industry expertise, smart technology, and sustainable practices, Americold delivers world-class service that creates lasting value for our customers and the communities we serve. Visit www.americold.com to learn more.

Contacts:

investor.relations@americold.com

mediarelations@americold.com