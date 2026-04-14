CBD Life Sciences, Inc.: CBD Life Sciences Inc. Announces Our Collection of Adaptogenic Mushroom Products

The natural, functional mushroom market is experiencing rapid growth, projected to exceed USD 60 billion by 2030, driven by rising demand for immunity-boosting, plant-based, and wellness products. Key trends include the dominance of Reishi, Lion's Mane, and Cordyceps in extracts and dietary supplements, alongside a high preference for locally sourced, fresh gourmet varieties.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / April 14, 2026 / CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTC:CBDL) CBD Life Sciences Inc. is proud to announce the launch of Mushroom Madness. Our new line of natural mushroom supplements designed to support everyday wellness through convenient and enjoyable products. The collection includes Mushroom-infused Gummies, coffee blends, Topicals and Capsules made with carefully selected functional mushrooms known for their potential benefits in focus, energy, immune support, and overall well-being.

As more consumers seek plant-based wellness solutions, functional mushrooms have become increasingly popular for their ability to naturally support the mind and body. CBD Life Sciences has developed a product line that makes it easy for customers to incorporate these powerful ingredients into their daily routines.

Cordyceps Blend is a high-potency supplement designed to enhance your energy and endurance. Each capsule contains 500mg of premium Cordyceps mushroom, known for its ability to support athletic performance, boost stamina, and improve overall vitality. Perfect for those seeking natural energy and a performance boost, this Cordyceps blend helps you power through your day with ease.

Reishi Mushroom Face Cream - Anti-Wrinkle Formula

Transform your skincare routine with the power of Reishi Mushroom! Revered in traditional Chinese medicine for centuries, Reishi is now at the heart of this luxurious anti-wrinkle face cream. Infused with a potent blend of Reishi, Chaga, and Caterpillar

Mushrooms, this cream delivers a powerful combination of antioxidants, nutrients, and bioactive compounds that nourish, protect, and rejuvenate your skin. Designed to fight signs of aging, this face cream helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while promoting a youthful, radiant complexion. The water-soluble extract ensures deep absorption, providing your skin with the benefits of these potent mushrooms, known for their ability to support healthy, glowing skin.

Lion's Mane Coffee - French Roast

Elevate your mornings with our bold French Roast Lion's Mane Coffee, handmade with love at Mushroom Madness. This dark, smooth roast is infused with the brain-boosting power of Lion's Mane mushroom-renowned for supporting focus, memory, and overall cognitive health.

Crafted in small batches for peak freshness, our French Roast delivers a rich, smoky depth paired with natural nootropic benefits. Enjoy clean, sustained energy without the jitters or crash-perfect for fueling your morning ritual, powering through the afternoon, or whenever you need to sharpen your mind and awaken your senses.

Power Up Naturally

Fuel your day with focus, energy, and endurance-without the crash. Bloom Cordyceps Gummies are a delicious and convenient way to tap into the power of functional mushrooms. Each bite is packed with premium cordyceps extract, known for its ability to support stamina, oxygen utilization, and cellular vitality.

Whether you're hitting the gym, tackling your to-do list, or just need a natural lift, these adaptogenic gummies help keep you energized and in flow.

Leadership Perspective: Positioning for Long-Term Growth

"Adaptogenic Mushrooms represent one of the most exciting opportunities we've seen in the natural supplement space," said Lisa Nelson, President and Chief Executive Officer of CBD Life Sciences Inc. "As research continues to uncover its potential, we are moving aggressively to position CBDL at the center of this emerging market. Our focus is on building a strong product ecosystem around Mushrooms while delivering long-term value to our shareholders."

Strategic Alignment with a High-Growth Industry

As the mushroom market continues its rapid expansion, adaptogenic mushrooms are quickly emerging as a key differentiator for forward-thinking companies. Its non-psychoactive nature, combined with increasing scientific attention and consumer awareness, is driving a new wave of demand across both retail and research-driven segments.

CBDL believes its early entry and focused investment in Mushroom product development positions the Company to:

Capture first-mover advantage in an emerging Adaptogenic Mushroom category

Expand market share across multiple product verticals

Strengthen brand authority in next-generation cannabinoid innovation

Drive long-term revenue growth and shareholder value

About CBD Life Sciences Inc. (CBDL)

CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTC:CBDL) is a high-growth innovator in the cannabinoid and functional wellness sector, focused on developing and commercializing premium CBD and next-generation cannabinoid products. With a rapidly expanding product portfolio and increasing presence across major retail and e-commerce platforms-including Walmart Marketplace-the Company is executing on a strategy designed to capture significant market share in a multi-billion-dollar industry.

Driven by innovation, strategic expansion, and a commitment to quality, CBDL is actively positioning itself at the forefront of emerging cannabinoid trends, including CBG and other high-potential compounds. As the Company continues to scale distribution and product offerings, it remains focused on accelerating revenue growth, strengthening brand recognition, and maximizing long-term shareholder value.

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Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. See CBD Life Sciences, Inc's, Inc.'s filings with OTC Markets, which may identify specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflects management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Contact Information

Lisa Nelson

CEO

cbdvaultaz@gmail.com

4802091720

SOURCE: CBD Life Sciences Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cbd-life-sciences-inc.-cbdl-announces-our-collection-of-adaptogenic-m-1157298