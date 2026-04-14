Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2026) - Lavras Gold Corp. (TSXV: LGC) (OTCQX: LGCFF) ("Lavras Gold" or the "Company"), a gold exploration and development company focused on unlocking value across its highly prospective land package at its Lavras do Sul Project ("LDS Project" or the "Project") in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, is pleased to announce it will be hosting a globally recognized group of geologists and technical experts at site on April 20 - 24, 2026.

The workshop will comprise the Lavras technical team, which is headed by Interim Vice President of Exploration, Jonathan Hill, and a team of leading geoscientists, mineral systems specialists, and exploration strategists with extensive experience working in major gold districts worldwide. Over the course of the workshop, the group will conduct detailed core and field reviews, evaluate existing geological models and data, and provide independent insights aimed at enhancing targeting methodologies across the 23,000-ha. LDS Project property. This initiative is part of the Company's strategy to balance project development and permitting activities while leveraging its district scale exploration potential to expand existing mineral resources and to advance work over prioritized new targets.

"The workshop objective is to challenge and strengthen our geological interpretation of the LDS Project by bringing together some of the best minds in the industry," said Jonathan Hill, Interim Vice President, Exploration of Lavras. "By leveraging the group's expertise, we aim to prioritize areas most conducive to discoveries and resource growth, ensuring we are focusing on the most prospective near-resource and district targets to unlock the Project's full value."

The five-day workshop is structured to examine various datasets, including regional and detailed geophysical and geochemical data, structural geology and results from more than 95,000 metres of historical and recent drilling at the Project. The program will be organized into three phases: a comprehensive review of the district-scale database, followed by in-field examination of the Project to observe key geological controls firsthand. The workshop will conclude with a collaborative interpretation phase where participants will challenge legacy interpretations to focus on building new, testable geological models that pinpoint the most promising targets on the property.

The outcomes of this workshop will be integrated into the Company's 2026 drill program and longer-term exploration strategy, to ensure exploration efforts are focused on the most prospective areas for resource growth. This approach is intended to ensure exploration activities support the Project's development, such as ongoing metallurgical work and permitting milestones.

Expert Technical Group

Phillip J. Allen: A QP-qualified geochemist and former Chief Geochemist at AngloGold Ashanti, Mr. Allen has led regional discovery programs across South America, including the discovery of the La Colosa and Neuvo Chaquiro porphyry deposits. His extensive career includes consulting for industry leaders such as Coeur Mining, Alamos Gold, and Noranda. Mr. Allen will apply his decades of discovery experience to lead the geochemical interpretation and refine the ranking of the high-priority targets.

Dr. Chris Grainger: With over 20 years of experience, Dr. Grainger is a seasoned exploration and resource delineation geologist with a track record of major discoveries at South American-based Continental Gold and Collective Mining, among others. Dr. Grainger will bring his expertise to this workshop to assist in refining the geological models and identifying new targets at the LDS project.

Paul Linton: Mr. Linton is a pioneer in spectral geology and remote sensing with over 30 years of experience. He formerly served as Chief Spectral Geologist and Manager of Geometallurgy at AngloGold Ashanti and has also held key technical roles for global majors including De Beers, Anglo American, and Teck Resources. During the workshop, he will utilize spectral analysis and remote sensing to map alteration systems and to help identify the Project's primary mineralization vectors.

Dr. Mariana Soares: An Adjunct Professor of Economic Geology and Founder and Principal Geologist of Geochymia Analítica, Dr. Soares is a specialist in geochemical data integration and geometallurgy with over 11 years of consulting experience for major global firms including Nexa Resources, IAMGOLD, Mosaic Fertilizantes and CBMM. Dr. Soares will oversee the integration and statistical analysis of the Project's extensive geochemical datasets to support the development of a unified geological framework.

Dr. Roberto Souza: With over 30 years of industry experience, Dr. Souza is an expert in integrating geophysics and structural geology to delineate mineral resources, having held senior roles at AngloGold, BHP, and Anglo American. He will focus on integrating regional geophysics with structural geology to improve subsurface imaging and pinpoint prospective mineralizing systems.

About Lavras Gold Corp.

Lavras Gold Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on realizing the potential of its LDS Project situated in a highly prospective gold district in southern Brazil. The LDS Project is located near the town of Lavras do Sul in Rio Grande do Sul, in Rio Grande do Sul State of Brazil and is primarily an intrusive hosted gold system of possible alkaline affinity. More than 24 gold prospects centred on historic gold workings have been identified on the LDS Project properties, which span more than 23,000 hectares. For more information on Lavras Gold, visit www.lavrasgold.com.

On Behalf of Lavras Gold Corp.

"Hemdat Sawh"

Interim CEO and CFO

Disclaimer: Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements: This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively "forward looking statements"). Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "forecast", "expect", "potential", "project", "target", "schedule", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties, including regarding the Company's plans to carry out work, complete a technical report and a PEA. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Company's expectations include actual exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events or results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

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Source: Lavras Gold Corp.