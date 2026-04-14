EQS-News: One World Products / Key word(s): Manufacturing

Isiah Enterprises Advances Its Proprietary EcoBlend Platform With Progress on Active OEM Programs, Scalable Manufacturing, and Audit Progress



14.04.2026 / 13:24 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



TROY, MI - April 14, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - One World Products, Inc. (OTCQB: OWPC) ( www.oneworldproducts.com ), doing business as Isiah Enterprises ("Isiah Enterprises" or the "Company"), today provided an operational update highlighting continued progress in scaling its proprietary EcoBlend materials platform, advancing engagement on potential OEM program conversions, and strengthening its manufacturing and financial infrastructure. Business Overview Isiah Enterprises is a materials innovation and manufacturing company focused on developing and commercializing performance-driven, sustainable composite materials for automotive and industrial applications. Through its EcoBlend platform, the Company produces engineered thermoplastic compounds, using postindustrial recycled materials, designed to meet OEM performance requirements while maintaining compatibility with existing manufacturing systems. EcoBlend Platform The Company's EcoBlend material family includes: EcoBlend 1130 (PC/ABS) - targeted for structural and interior applications

EcoBlend 1140 (TPO) - designed for interior trim components

EcoBlend 1150 (PP) - developed for interior and under hood components Each material is engineered as a drop-in replacement for traditional virgin resins, enabling adoption without new tooling or redesign. Strategic Positioning Isiah Enterprises is among a limited number of publicly traded, minority-controlled companies positioned within the advanced materials and automotive supply chain. Operational Momentum and Program Conversion The Company is actively engaged with Tier 1 suppliers and OEM partners to identify and convert existing component applications utilizing EcoBlend materials. Because these are resin conversions on existing applications, commercialization is driven by execution - material supply, trials, and production scaling - rather than new product development or tooling changes. Due to confidentiality agreements, the Company is not disclosing certain customer and partner relationships at this time. Manufacturing Platform - Eco Bio Plastics The Company operates its manufacturing platform through Eco Bio Plastics, its Midland, Michigan facility. Eco Bio Plastics provides integrated material processing capabilities, including: Micronizing

Extrusion

Pelletizing The facility processes a range of feedstocks, including: Rubber

Paper and cellulose-based materials

Other recycled inputs This vertically integrated approach allows the Company to control material development, compounding, and production while supporting scalable output aligned with customer demand. Scalable Production Model The Company utilizes a flexible, shift-based operating model, enabling: Efficient capacity expansion without significant fixed cost increases

Alignment of production with OEM program timelines

Operational control across throughput and quality Capital Strategy - Supporting Growth and Throughput The Company is aligning its capital structure to support production ramp, inventory build, and receivables growth associated with potential OEM program conversions. Isiah Enterprises is currently engaged in discussions with financial institutions regarding a potential asset-based credit facility designed to: Provide working capital to support scaled production

Fund inventory and receivables tied to OEM programs

Enable disciplined expansion of manufacturing capacity This capital strategy is intended to support growth while maintaining operational and financial flexibility during the Company's transition into higher-volume production. The Company believes that successful execution of its near-term operational milestones related to production ramp and potential OEM program conversion could serve as positive factors for continued execution and growth. Audit and Financial Reporting Update The Company's current independent audit firm is actively completing its audit procedures as part of the Company's ongoing regulatory reporting process. Financial and Capital Strategy Isiah Enterprises continues to align its operational growth with a disciplined capital strategy focused on: Expanding working capital to support production ramp and program conversion

Leveraging asset-backed financing tied to inventory, equipment, and receivables

Maintaining a scalable cost structure that supports margin expansion as volume increases Management Commentary "Execution is our focus - advancing from validation toward part-level conversion on active programs," said Isiah Thomas, Chairman and CEO of the Company. Mr. Thomas continued, "Our EcoBlend platform, combined with our in-house manufacturing capabilities, positions us to scale efficiently and meet the evolving needs of OEM and industrial customers." Outlook The Company expects to: Advance EcoBlend trial programs and potential conversion activity through 2026

Expand production capacity aligned with customer demand

Complete its current audit and continue strengthening its operational and financial foundation About Isiah Enterprises One World Products, Inc. , doing business as Isiah Enterprises, is a materials innovation company focused on developing and commercializing sustainable, performance-driven composite solutions for automotive and industrial applications through its EcoBlend platform. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "will," "should," "could," "outlook," "advance," "expand," "scale," "convert," "trial," or similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's expectations to advance EcoBlend trial programs and potential conversion activity, expand production capacity, complete its current audit, strengthen its operational and financial foundation, and scale manufacturing and commercial activities aligned with customer demand. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, those described under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), as well as risks related to: the Company's ability to successfully convert OEM programs and complete material trials and validations; the timing and outcome of customer evaluations and supplier negotiations (including with Stellantis and Tier 1 suppliers); the availability of sufficient working capital and financing on acceptable terms; execution risks associated with scaling manufacturing at the Eco Bio Plastics facility; regulatory and audit completion risks; supply chain and raw material cost volatility; competition in the sustainable materials sector; and general economic, market, and industry conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. Contact:

Brittany Carlsen Love

Ph: 1-800-605-3210

E: bcarlsen@owpv.com

One World Products, Inc. / Isiah Enterprises

www.oneworldproducts.com View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: One World Products





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