EQS-News: One World Products
/ Key word(s): Manufacturing
TROY, MI - April 14, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - One World Products, Inc. (OTCQB: OWPC) (www.oneworldproducts.com), doing business as Isiah Enterprises ("Isiah Enterprises" or the "Company"), today provided an operational update highlighting continued progress in scaling its proprietary EcoBlend materials platform, advancing engagement on potential OEM program conversions, and strengthening its manufacturing and financial infrastructure.
Business Overview
Isiah Enterprises is a materials innovation and manufacturing company focused on developing and commercializing performance-driven, sustainable composite materials for automotive and industrial applications.
Through its EcoBlend platform, the Company produces engineered thermoplastic compounds, using postindustrial recycled materials, designed to meet OEM performance requirements while maintaining compatibility with existing manufacturing systems.
EcoBlend Platform
The Company's EcoBlend material family includes:
Each material is engineered as a drop-in replacement for traditional virgin resins, enabling adoption without new tooling or redesign.
Strategic Positioning
Isiah Enterprises is among a limited number of publicly traded, minority-controlled companies positioned within the advanced materials and automotive supply chain.
Operational Momentum and Program Conversion
The Company is actively engaged with Tier 1 suppliers and OEM partners to identify and convert existing component applications utilizing EcoBlend materials.
Because these are resin conversions on existing applications, commercialization is driven by execution - material supply, trials, and production scaling - rather than new product development or tooling changes.
Due to confidentiality agreements, the Company is not disclosing certain customer and partner relationships at this time.
Manufacturing Platform - Eco Bio Plastics
The Company operates its manufacturing platform through Eco Bio Plastics, its Midland, Michigan facility.
Eco Bio Plastics provides integrated material processing capabilities, including:
The facility processes a range of feedstocks, including:
This vertically integrated approach allows the Company to control material development, compounding, and production while supporting scalable output aligned with customer demand.
Scalable Production Model
The Company utilizes a flexible, shift-based operating model, enabling:
Capital Strategy - Supporting Growth and Throughput
The Company is aligning its capital structure to support production ramp, inventory build, and receivables growth associated with potential OEM program conversions.
Isiah Enterprises is currently engaged in discussions with financial institutions regarding a potential asset-based credit facility designed to:
This capital strategy is intended to support growth while maintaining operational and financial flexibility during the Company's transition into higher-volume production.
The Company believes that successful execution of its near-term operational milestones related to production ramp and potential OEM program conversion could serve as positive factors for continued execution and growth.
Audit and Financial Reporting Update
The Company's current independent audit firm is actively completing its audit procedures as part of the Company's ongoing regulatory reporting process.
Financial and Capital Strategy
Isiah Enterprises continues to align its operational growth with a disciplined capital strategy focused on:
Management Commentary
"Execution is our focus - advancing from validation toward part-level conversion on active programs," said Isiah Thomas, Chairman and CEO of the Company. Mr. Thomas continued, "Our EcoBlend platform, combined with our in-house manufacturing capabilities, positions us to scale efficiently and meet the evolving needs of OEM and industrial customers."
Outlook
The Company expects to:
About Isiah Enterprises
One World Products, Inc., doing business as Isiah Enterprises, is a materials innovation company focused on developing and commercializing sustainable, performance-driven composite solutions for automotive and industrial applications through its EcoBlend platform.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "will," "should," "could," "outlook," "advance," "expand," "scale," "convert," "trial," or similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's expectations to advance EcoBlend trial programs and potential conversion activity, expand production capacity, complete its current audit, strengthen its operational and financial foundation, and scale manufacturing and commercial activities aligned with customer demand. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors.
Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, those described under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), as well as risks related to: the Company's ability to successfully convert OEM programs and complete material trials and validations; the timing and outcome of customer evaluations and supplier negotiations (including with Stellantis and Tier 1 suppliers); the availability of sufficient working capital and financing on acceptable terms; execution risks associated with scaling manufacturing at the Eco Bio Plastics facility; regulatory and audit completion risks; supply chain and raw material cost volatility; competition in the sustainable materials sector; and general economic, market, and industry conditions.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.
Contact:
View the original release on www.newmediawire.com
News Source: One World Products
14.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|One World Products
|United States
|ISIN:
|US68248W1080
|EQS News ID:
|2308114
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2308114 14.04.2026 CET/CEST