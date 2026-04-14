Scientists in Spain have developed a low-cost, easy-to-deploy hydrogen system powered by end-of-life solar panels. The residential solution reportedly achieves a levelized cost of hydrogen of approximately $5.8/kg.A Chilean research team has developed a residential-scale system to produce green hydrogen using discarded photovoltaic modules. The proposed solution combines end-of-life solar panels that still retain 80% to 90% of their original capacity with a proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzer. Unlike conventional systems, which rely on power electronics such as inverters or maximum power ...

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