Oman's Naqaa Sustainable Energy LLC is set to design, finance, construct and operate a 500 MW solar project in northwestern Botswana. A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled to take place later this week.Botswana's President, Duma Boko, has announced he entered into an agreement with the Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq, for the development of a 500 MW solar project with battery storage. Reports from Reuters state that Oman's NAQAA Sustainable Energy LLC, a subsidiary of state-owned renewable energy company O-Green, has been selected to design, finance, construct and operate the solar project. ...

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