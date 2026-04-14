After serving as CEO for 25 years, Armin Reiche hands operational responsibility to Michael Werth and joins the Advisory Board.

DWK Life Sciences, a global leader in precision glassware and primary packaging solutions for the life sciences industry, is shaping its next chapter: Armin Reiche (64), who has led the company as Managing Director for approximately 25 years, is handing over to Michael Werth effective April 13, 2026. Werth, as the new Group CEO, brings extensive international leadership experience in technology and production-related businesses. Reiche will continue supporting the company as a member of the Advisory Board.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260414607518/en/

Armin Reiche and Michael Werth, DWK Life Sciences

"After a quarter of a century at the helm of DWK Life Sciences, I am passing on leadership with full confidence in Michael Werth. Our new CEO combines deep international management experience with strong operational expertise. I am convinced he will build on our track record of success and bring exactly the right energy to position DWK for the future. I look forward to contributing to the company's strategic direction from the Advisory Board," said outgoing Managing Director Armin Reiche.

Having established DWK Life Sciences as a global market leader in laboratory solutions alongside fellow Managing Directors Bernhard Scherer, Michele Mora, and Robert Nitzl Armin Reiche hands over to a successor well-equipped to continue that trajectory seamlessly. In Michael Werth, the company gains a leader with a distinguished international profile.

Werth held senior roles at Heraeus Group for over a decade, including building and heading the company's in-house consulting function. Most recently, he led the Heraeus Covantics business unit, focused on quartz and ceramic products for the semiconductor and optics industries. Prior to that, for many years, he held management positions at General Electric. As a certified Six Sigma Black Belt, he brings a data-driven approach to decision-making, and a strong track record of driving efficiency across the value chain.

"Continuity is the foundation of DWK Life Sciences' decades-long success. I'm honored by the trust placed in me to carry that forward while bringing fresh momentum to make the group more agile and customer-focused. What excites me most is the combination of global market strength and real relevance to science and pharma," said incoming CEO Michael Werth.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260414607518/en/

Contacts:

DWK Life Sciences GmbH

communications@DWK.com

http://www.dwk.com