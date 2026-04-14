HONG KONG, Apr 14, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - In view of the growing and increasingly pressing demand from mainland enterprises to go global, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) has launched GoGlobal Connect. This will leverage the resources of HKTDC's 51 offices worldwide to strengthen its service offerings and facilitate more effective connections between mainland enterprises and Hong Kong's professional service providers, while strengthening ties to explore global business opportunities and enhance Hong Kong's role as an international platform.The GoGlobal Connect launch ceremony was held today at the HKTDC SME Service Centre. The ceremony was officiated by Algernon Yau, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development of the Hong Kong SAR Government, and Prof Frederick Ma, Chairman of the HKTDC. It was witnessed by more than 200 enterprise representatives of mainland enterprises and Hong Kong service providers.In his welcoming remarks, Prof Ma said: 'According to the World Trade Organization's latest report, Hong Kong rose to become the world's fifth-largest merchandise trading economy in 2025, reflecting the strong resilience of Hong Kong's external trade and reaffirming its status as an international trade centre. This year marks the launch of China's 15th Five-Year Plan. The HKTDC will take a proactive approach to help Hong Kong better integrate into and serve the nation's overall development strategy. Through the newly launched GoGlobal Connect initiative, we will leverage Hong Kong's strengths in internationally oriented professional services to lower the threshold for mainland enterprises to go global and support their steady and wellmanaged overseas expansion.'In his opening remarks, Algernon Yau said that the HKTDC officially launched the GoGlobal Connect service today, along with an enhanced cross-sectoral professional services platform, further strengthening the support provided by the GoGlobal Task Force for mainland enterprises. He said: 'The Task Force will continue to actively advance various initiatives, including attracting strategically valuable mainland enterprises to develop their businesses in Hong Kong. At the same time, we will continue to organise promotional and matchmaking events across different sectoral themes in Hong Kong and the mainland, and invite mainland enterprises to join overseas business missions, allowing them to gain first-hand understanding of local market situations.'Helping mainland enterprises go globalThe HKTDC's GoGlobal Connect initiative will provide support in four key areas, by:Establishing a cross-sectoral professional services platform, which brings together professional service providers from eight key sectors to facilitate connections with mainland enterprises;Setting up GoGlobal Connect zones at HKTDC's flagship events, where service providers can offer on-site consultations;Incorporating GoGlobal Connect elements into trade promotion activities held in the Chinese Mainland, to promote Hong Kong as a platform for enterprises going global;Leveraging the HKTDC's global network to strengthen market connections.The GoGlobal Connect service will also be available at the HKTDC SME Service Centre.Following the launch ceremony, Yao Chenpeng, Vice President of Transfar Group, a mainland enterprise, shared the company's plans to establish an overseas business headquarters in Hong Kong. He said that the Group's overseas business has continued to grow in recent years, necessitating the establishment of an international management centre to handle matters such as tax planning and overseas contracts, and that the professional services available in Hong Kong are well placed to meet the company's needs.He noted that after sharing the idea with the HKTDC in July last year, the Council promptly arranged meetings between the Group and relevant government departments, major chambers of commerce and industry associations in Hong Kong. The HKTDC also introduced the Group to Hong Kong professional service providers to help it understand the incentives and procedures for establishing operations in Hong Kong and to build business networks.Subsequently, at the Belt and Road Summit held in September last year, the HKTDC introduced professional service providers to the Group and facilitated the signing of cooperation agreements, providing practical support for the Group's global expansion plans.A survey conducted in the Chinese Mainland by the HKTDC earlier this year among more than 2,000 mainland enterprises showed that 83% plan to leverage Hong Kong's professional services to support their global expansion, a significant increase from 62% from a similar survey conducted in 2023. The findings underscore Hong Kong's strengths as the preferred service platform for mainland enterprises going global.The Hong Kong SAR Government recently set up the GoGlobal Task Force and launched a thematic website in March (www.goglobal.gov.hk). The website includes a link to HKTDC's cross-sectoral professional services platform, which provides one-stop information and professional support for mainland enterprises seeking to expand overseas via Hong Kong, helping them better leverage Hong Kong's diverse international strengths to plan and implement their global expansion strategies. The platform has recently enhanced its service provider database and optimized the user interface. In the second half of the year, we will onboard more service providers and continue to improve the platform and matching functions to deliver more comprehensive support to mainland enterprises.Photo download: https://bit.ly/4tCTfVWThe GoGlobal Connect launch ceremony was held at the HKTDC SME Service Centre. It was attended by Algernon Yau (second left), Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development of the Hong Kong SAR Government; Prof Frederick Ma (second right), Chairman of the HKTDC; Zhou Qiang (far right), Deputy Director of the Economic Affairs Department and Head of the Trade Office of the Central Government's Liaison Office in Hong Kong; and Sophia Chong (far left), Executive Director of the HKTDCProf Frederick Ma, Chairman of the HKTDC, delivered the welcoming remarksAlgernon Yau, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development of the Hong Kong SAR Government, delivered the opening remarksMembers of the GoGlobal Task Force, professional bodies and organisations supporting mainland enterprises to go global, mainland officials based in Hong Kong, as well as Yao Chenpeng, Vice President of Transfar Group, attended the ceremony in support of the launchYao Chenpeng, Vice President of Transfar Group, shared the company's latest plans to establish an overseas business headquarters in Hong KongMedia enquiriesPlease contact the HKTDC's Communications and Public Affairs Department:Johnny Tsui Tel: (852) 2584 4395 Email: johnny.cy.tsui@hktdc.orgSam Ho Tel: (852) 2584 4569 Email: sam.sy.ho@hktdc.orgAbout HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. The HKTDC is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels.Source: HKTDCCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.