Rancho BioSciences, LLC: Rancho BioSciences Formally Appoints Amar Thyagarajan, PhD, as Chief Commercial Officer

Formalizing commercial leadership as demand grows for AI-ready scientific data

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 14, 2026 / Rancho BioSciences today formally announced the appointment of Amar Thyagarajan, PhD, as Chief Commercial Officer. Dr. Thyagarajan, who joined Rancho BioSciences earlier this year, leads the company's global commercial strategy, including sales, marketing, strategic partnerships, and revenue growth across its scientific data services, products, and alliances.

His appointment comes as life sciences organizations face increasing pressure to operationalize AI while experimental data remains fragmented at the enterprise level. Rancho BioSciences works with leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies to standardize, structure, analyze complex biomedical data, and bring value across the R&D and clinical value chain. Rancho has enabled top 20 biopharma companies to better leverage their data to discover novel targets, improve patient stratification, and increase clinical success.

Amar brings more than two decades of experience driving growth and commercial strategy across life sciences, data, and R&D services organizations. He most recently served as Chief Commercial Officer at Excelra, where he led global sales, marketing, and strategic growth initiatives. Earlier in his career, he held senior leadership roles at Proteros BioStructures GmbH, advancing structure-based drug discovery partnerships, and at Aragen Life Sciences, where he served as Head of Strategy and Business Development (Discovery Biology), shaping corporate growth initiatives.

"Most AI initiatives in life sciences don't fail because of the models-they fail because the underlying data isn't usable," said Chris O'Brien, Chief Executive Officer of Rancho BioSciences. "Amar understands how to bridge that gap. He brings the commercial discipline and market insight needed to scale what Rancho already does exceptionally well: turn complex scientific data into insights that drive decisions."

Julie Bryant, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Rancho BioSciences, added, "We've built a deep foundation of scientific and technical capabilities over the years. As client demand increases, Amar is helping translate that foundation into a more scalable, solutions-driven commercial model that delivers measurable impact for clients."

In his role, Amar is focused on scaling Rancho's go-to-market approach, strengthening strategic partnerships, and aligning commercial execution with the company's expanding portfolio of data solutions and alliances as the company enters its next phase of growth.

"I'm excited to be part of Rancho at a time when the industry is leveraging the power of data to drive innovative therapeutic strategies," said Dr. Thyagarajan. "Rancho has built a strong reputation for tackling some of the hardest data challenges in life sciences. I'm looking forward to helping more organizations unlock the full value of data to improve human health."

Amar's appointment reflects Rancho's continued investment in building a leadership team that pairs scientific depth with commercial execution, as the company scales to meet growing demand for AI-ready, decision-grade scientific data.

About Rancho BioSciences

Rancho BioSciences is a global scientific data company that helps life sciences organizations transform complex biomedical data into clear, usable insights. With expertise spanning data strategy, engineering, scientific curation, bioinformatics, and AI-ready data solutions, Rancho enables faster, more reliable outcomes across the R&D and clinical value chain. The company is driven by its mission: Saving Lives Through Data.

Contact Information

Jonathan Amir (VP, Marketing): jonathan.amir@ranchobiosciences.com

SOURCE: Rancho BioSciences, LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/rancho-biosciences-formally-appoints-amar-thyagarajan-phd-as-chief-co-1156472