Optimal Dynamics Exits FY2025 with 61% ARR Growth, $40M Series C, and the Launch of the Industry's First Decision-Native Agentic System

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 14, 2026 / Optimal Dynamics , the pioneer of Transportation Decision Systems (TDS), today announced fiscal year 2025 results against one of the most difficult freight markets in modern history. The truckload market endured its thirteenth consecutive quarter of soft demand, yet Optimal Dynamics chose to build: raising capital, growing its customer base, and delivering its most significant product milestone since its founding.

Key Highlights from Fiscal Year 2025:

Revenue Growth: Grew Annual Recurring Revenue 61% year-over-year, driven by new customer wins and meaningful expansions.

Series C Funding: Raised $40 million in Series C financing led by Koch Disruptive Technologies, bringing total capital raised to $95 million, in a rare path from enterprise customer to lead investor.

Product Innovation: Launched Scale, the industry's first Decision-Native Agentic System (DNAS), establishing a new autonomous architecture combining decision optimization with intelligent, proactive agents.

Leadership Expansion: Appointed Jonathan Pollack as Chief Revenue Officer, who previously helped scale revenue 10x+ at Augury, and Jake Dettmer as SVP of Product, bringing deep carrier, broker, and logistics operations expertise to the platform.

"Most companies look at a market like 2025 and find reasons to wait. We looked at it and found reasons to move faster. We invested in the platform, hired the right leaders, and shipped the most important technology we have ever built," said Daniel Powell, CEO of Optimal Dynamics.

Outperforming the Market and Attracting Industry Accolades

Across its customer base, Optimal Dynamics continued to generate concrete, measurable results during the freight downturn with some of the nation's largest fleets.

Leonard's Express, a 600-truck temperature-controlled carrier, achieved a 45% reduction in brokerage-booked loads and improved revenue per total mile by 5% following deployment.

D.M. Bowman consolidated planning across five independent divisions into a single unified planner.

Ploger Transportation posted a 14.6% increase in revenue per mile and a 21.4% gain in load volume.

The Optimal Dynamics' customer base grew to include Challenger Motor Freight, Doug Andrus Distributing, Dutch Maid Logistics, KBX Logistics, Kottke Trucking, L.J. Rogers, Trailiner, Veriha Trucking, and more - expanding the company's presence across the Top For-Hire Carriers in North America.

The industry took notice. In June 2025, Optimal Dynamics won both Fleet Management Company of the Year and AI-based SupplyTech Solution of the Year at the SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards.

Building for What's Next: DNAS and the Future of Decision Automation

The logistics industry is at an inflection point. The truckload market endured years of soft demand, spot rates fell more than 70 cents from their 2021 peak, and tariff-driven uncertainty froze carrier investment decisions throughout the year. At the same time, nearly every vendor began racing to market with "agentic AI" products built on large language models (LLMs) that perform actions based on patterns and approximations rather than mathematically grounded decision-making.

Optimal Dynamics' most significant strategic move in 2025 was the definition and development of Scale , the industry's first Decision-Native Agentic System (DNAS). Leveraging a robust, proven decision optimization engine, Scale continuously evaluates a carrier's entire network, including where capacity is tight, where imbalance is developing, and where additional freight is needed to improve utilization and profitability. From that foundation, Scale's autonomous agents go to work sourcing, negotiating, and securing the freight the network actually needs, across load boards, direct shipper channels, email, and EDI. It's the pairing of optimization (what to do) with proactive agentic automation (how to do it) that unlocks real value.

"What sets Optimal Dynamics apart is its commitment to building decision-native, agentic systems aimed at optimizing outcomes rather than merely executing tasks," said Jake Dettmer, SVP of Product. "This mission resonates with my perspective on product development and the role software should play during critical moments of truth throughout the order lifecycle."

Looking Ahead to 2026

The freight recession is ending on terms that favor the prepared. Carrier exits accelerated sharply in Q4 2025, and industry consensus points to gradual market tightening through the year ahead, rewarding fleets that invested in efficiency during the downturn. For Optimal Dynamics, that means a growing pipeline of carriers ready to move.

"2025 was the hardest year in the modern history of trucking, and one of the most important in the history of this company," said Powell. "The carriers who chose to build during the downturn are about to find out just how right that decision was. We intend to be standing next to them when it pays off."

About Optimal Dynamics

Optimal Dynamics, the pioneer of Transportation Decision Systems (TDS), provides the decision intelligence layer that powers logistics transformation. Built on more than 40 years of research originating at Princeton University, Optimal Dynamics uses a proprietary decision-native architecture to automate, optimize, and scale trucking and transportation operations. Headquartered in New York City, the company is backed by Koch Disruptive Technologies, Bessemer Venture Partners, The Westly Group, and Activate Capital. Learn more at www.optimaldynamics.com .

CONTACT:

Erica Frank

SVP of Marketing

efrank@optimaldynamics.com

917-382-4431

SOURCE: Optimal Dynamics

FY2025

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/optimal-dynamics-exits-fy2025-with-61-arr-growth-40m-series-c-and-the-launch-of-the-1156835