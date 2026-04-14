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ACCESS Newswire
14.04.2026 14:02 Uhr
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ForgeFX Simulations Awarded Subcontract to Advance Chemical and Biological Training Capabilities for U.S. Defense Program

Unreal Engine-based device simulations support mixed-reality training for chemical and biological detection equipment

SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 14, 2026 / ForgeFX Simulations, a leader in immersive training technologies for defense and industry, has been awarded a subcontract under a U.S. government-funded defense research initiative. Issued by Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA), the subcontract supports the development of a U.S. defense training program incorporating simulated devices from the Enhanced Warfighter Adaptive Training (EWAT) HoloTrainer platform, building on ForgeFX's prior development work supporting U.S. defense initiatives.

Under the program, ForgeFX will deliver a suite of interactive digital replicas of real-world chemical and biological detection devices, including instruments such as the MultiRAE Pro multi-gas monitor and MX908 handheld mass spectrometer. Delivered as modular components within an Unreal Engine-based application, these simulations are designed for integration into existing Department of Defense training environments, providing validated device behavior without reliance on physical equipment.

The broader training environment simulates dynamic chemical and biological threat conditions, such as the dispersion of hazardous plumes and their physiological effects on personnel. Within these scenarios, warfighters must detect, analyze, and respond to threats while managing time-sensitive exposure risks, including operating equipment and making decisions under simulated exposure conditions.

ForgeFX's device simulations are designed to respond in real time to changing environmental conditions within the training scenario. As simulated threats evolve, instruments generate corresponding readings and alerts, requiring trainees to interpret sensor data, execute detection procedures, and take appropriate protective action, such as deploying personal protective equipment or altering mission strategy.

Training on chemical and biological detection equipment is constrained by limited availability, high cost, and the risks associated with live chemical and biological conditions, limiting opportunities for repeated, hands-on experience in high-stakes scenarios. Simulation training enables these scenarios to be repeated and adjusted without these constraints, supporting more consistent skill development and operational readiness.

"This work extends beyond device familiarization into mission-critical training," said Greg Meyers, CEO and Co-Founder of ForgeFX Simulations. "By combining realistic instrument behavior with dynamic chemical and biological threat conditions, we're enabling warfighters to build readiness, confidence, and decision-making in environments where mistakes carry real-world consequences."

ForgeFX has previously supported U.S. defense programs, including work with the Capability Program Executive for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (CPE CBRND), formerly known as the Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND), delivering immersive training solutions for complex operational systems.

About ARA:

Founded in 1979, ARA offers innovative technologies and solutions to improve safety, security, and way of life. The company is globally recognized for applying technically excellent, in-depth, and diversified research, engineering, and technical support services to provide answers to complex problems. Learn more at www.ara.com.

About ForgeFX Simulations:

ForgeFX Simulations develops immersive 3D training solutions that enable organizations to master complex equipment, procedures, and operational environments through simulation. For more than two decades, ForgeFX has partnered with enterprise manufacturers, defense programs, and industrial organizations to create high-fidelity training systems powered by modern game engines and spatial computing technologies, improving safety, accelerating skill development, and scaling workforce readiness worldwide. Learn more at www.forgefx.com.

Contact Information:

ForgeFX Simulations
Kristen M. Cox I Director of Marketing
415-788-5725 | kristen.cox@forgefx.com

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SOURCE: ForgeFX Simulations



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/forgefx-simulations-awarded-subcontract-to-advance-chemical-and-b-1157313

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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