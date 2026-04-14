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ACCESS Newswire
14.04.2026 14:02 Uhr
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Stuart Rush Appoints Jason Struthers as Chief Executive Officer

DAMASCUS, VA / ACCESS Newswire / April 14, 2026 / Stuart Rush, a manufacturer of industrial lifting and material handling products, announced the appointment of Jason Struthers as Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Struthers brings more than three decades of experience leading operational transformations across both private equity-backed and public companies. As former CEO of The Crosby Group, a global leader in lifting and rigging solutions, Mr. Struthers delivered record performance while leading the business through a successful private equity ownership transition. He previously held senior leadership roles at Parker Hannifin, IDEX, and Kohler Co., where he developed deep operating and commercial experience across complex industrial platforms. Mr. Struthers holds a B.S. in Engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and an MBA from Ashland University.

"We are excited to welcome Jason to Stuart Rush," said Jonathan Sinnott, Managing Director at Pacific Avenue Capital Partners. "Jason brings the operational rigor and strategic clarity required to lead the next phase of the company's evolution."

"Stuart Rush has a strong legacy and a talented team, with compelling opportunities ahead as an independent company," said Jason Struthers, Chief Executive Officer of Stuart Rush. "I'm excited to build on that foundation by strengthening our operations, deepening our customer relationships, and investing in the capabilities that will drive long-term success. Our focus will be on delivering reliable, innovative, and robust products while creating a culture of accountability, performance, and continuous improvement."

Stuart Rush was launched as an independent industrial manufacturing company in March 2026 with a portfolio of products including Lodestar and Lodestar ET, Budgit, Chester, Coffing (including the JLC and EC lines), Herc-Alloy chain, Cyclone, CM Puller, Powerstar, Prostar, Valustar, Shopstar, ShopAir, and the innovative BatteryStar lines, served out of their Damascus, VA and Lexington, TN plants. While the name is new, the company continues a long-standing legacy as a market-leading manufacturer of lifting and material handling products, serving end users through its world-class distribution network and with a commitment to premier customer service coupled with best-in-class performance and reliability.

For more information, visit www.stuart-rush.com

Media Contacts:
Anthony Alessi
Director of Marketing & Analytics
Marketing@stuart-rush.com

Vicki Nazzaro
Customer Experience & Strategic Programs Manager
Marketing@stuart-rush.com

SOURCE: Stuart Rush



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/stuart-rush-appoints-jason-struthers-as-chief-executive-officer-1157320

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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