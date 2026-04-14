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ACCESS Newswire
14.04.2026 14:02 Uhr
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???Ollie & Tosca Partner to Bring Reusable Packaging to?????? the Booming ????Fresh Pet Food Sector??

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / April 14, 2026 / Tosca, a global leader in reusable packaging solutions, and ??Ollie?, ??the human-grade fresh dog food company and leader in the dog wellbeing revolution????, ???today ?announce their partnership. The two companies are rethinking how fresh pet food travels from production to distribution. The goal: stronger product protection, leaner operations, and far less packaging waste.

https://app.accessnewswire.com/imagelibrary/3c293459-b49b-4404-b9dc-8f382819053c/1154046/dsc7629-2.jpg

Frozen, human-grade products need packaging that maintains integrity during transit and allows for effective airflow during freezing. Traditional corrugated packaging was not built for either.

?????For Ollie, corrugated packaging presented challenges?? and there was room for optimizations.??? ?

???"Stacks would break down and disintegrate in transit,??"? said Ed Brockhoff, Director of Supply Chain and Manufacturing at Ollie. ?"That affected efficiency and product integrity."?? ????

??By transitioning to Tosca's Reusable Plastic Containers (RPCs), Ollie has achieved a dual win: improved load stability and superior freezing performance. ?"The ventilation with reusable plastic containers means product gets frozen as quickly as possible,"?? ??Brockhoff added??. ?

Eric Dougherty, ??General Manager at Ollie, noted that the operational impact was immediate. ?"It's a huge time saver. The facility runs smoother, and there's no going back,??" ?he said.

??For Tosca, the partnership reflects their philosophy. Michael Davis, Customer Success Manager, put it plainly. ?"High-growth food brands don't just need packaging; they need infrastructure that performs consistently at scale. Our role is to partner closely with operations teams, understand their environment, and implement reusable systems that reduce waste, improve protection, and support long-term resilience."??

Sustainability is built into the model. Tosca's containers are pooled, sanitized, inspected, and returned to circulation. Each cycle displaces single use corrugated. Over time, the numbers add up. At Ollie's current volume, the switch has saved the equivalent of 9,210 trees since 2022.

???"As we grow, our responsibility grows with us,??" Brockhoff said. "??This partnership allows us to align premium quality and environmental accountability."????

About Ollie Pets
??Founded in 2016, Ollie believes dogs deserve to live the best life possible. That's why we're on a mission to drive the dog wellbeing revolution through food, science, data and fresh thinking. Our recipes are developed by chefs, vets, and food scientists, and backed by vet nutritionists. We use data from hundreds of thousands of dogs to supercharge our innovation to deliver the best possible experience for you and your dog. Follow Ollie on Instagram @ollie or visit ?www.ollie.com.?

About Tosca
Tosca is a global leader in reusable plastic transport packaging and performance pooling solutions, purpose-built for our customers, eliminating food, labor, and transportation waste to improve performance at every turn.

Media Contact: Laura Hardeman, VP of Marketing | lhardeman@toscaltd.com | 404.200.1940

SOURCE: Tosca


View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/%e2%80%8b%e2%80%8b%e2%80%8bollie-and-tosca-partner-to-bring-reusable-packaging-to%e2%80%8b%e2%80%8b%e2%80%8b%e2%80%8b%e2%80%8b%e2%80%8b-the-boom-1154046

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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