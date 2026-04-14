Agentic AI platform that orchestrates the full engineering value chain across 80+ hardware engineering tools, which operates securely, on-premise, and without disrupting existing systems, announces $40M (€35M) raise in Series B.

Round led by Revaia, a leading European growth technology investor, with participation from UVC (€6M), to accelerate U.S. and international expansion.

Adopted by NASA, BMW, Airbus, Volvo Trucks, and Hyundai to drive AI-ready organizational transformation, address the engineering talent shortage, and reduce costs and material usage.

Synera, the agentic AI platform orchestrating the full industrial engineering value chain, today announced a $40 million (€35M) Series B round led by Revaia, with participation from Capgemini through ISAI Cap Venture. The round also includes all existing Series A investors, including UVC Partners with a substantial commitment from its growth fund, BMW iVentures, Cherry Ventures, Venture Stars, and Spark Capital-marking a step change in Synera's trajectory as it moves from early adoption to large-scale industrial deployment.

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Synera, an agentic AI platform that orchestrates the full engineering value chain across 80+ hardware engineering tools, which operates securely, on-premise, and without disrupting existing systems, announces $40M (€35M) raise in Series B.

Engineering is rapidly becoming the next major frontier for AI adoption as rising competition, particularly from China, forces companies to deliver high-quality products faster and at lower cost. In this context, Gartner says, "The 2025 Gartner CIO and Technology Executive Survey revealed that 86% of manufacturing respondents indicated their enterprise would increase investment in generative AI in 2026, with 86% expected to have deployed GenAI by 2026 and 97% expecting to deploy by 2028. Despite this increase in investment, manufacturing CIOs and technology executives report that only an average of 41% of AI and GenAI prototypes reach production, according to the 2024 Gartner AI Mandates for the Enterprise Survey."

The gap highlights a fundamental disconnect between AI investment and real-world application, leaving engineering workflows across design, simulation, and optimization reliant on manual processes, siloed systems, and constrained by fragmented legacy tools.

Synera is enabling a new mode of engineering powered by purpose-built AI agents. Often described as "JARVIS for engineers," the platform allows companies to deploy teams of agents that don't only assist, but autonomously execute complex workflows across the product lifecycle, connecting existing CAx tools, data, knowledge, and processes into a unified, orchestrated system.

Unlike solutions that require replacing existing infrastructure, Synera integrates with more than 80+ engineering tools and enterprise systems, enabling automation while keeping data and engineering intellectual property secure through on-premises deployment. The result is a major leap in engineering productivity: faster development cycles, KPIs, reduced material usage, innovative product designs, and cost efficiencies that directly influence competitiveness and production economics.

"Engineering is the backbone of every industrial company, but remains one of the least digitized and automated functions that was, until recently, largely inaccessible to AI," said Dr. Moritz Maier, CEO of Synera. "This funding enables us to deliver a fundamentally new mode of engineering, where AI agents operate as true digital engineers, executing complex workflows across the entire value chain. Now, we can connect tools and knowledge across departments. We can redefine how hardware engineering is delivered. The companies that embrace this shift will innovate faster, cut costs at scale, and set the pace for their industries."

This new round reflects the accelerating adoption of agentic AI in industrial environments, as Synera doubles its annual recurring revenue in 2025, with 60% of new business driven by its AI offering. Synera enables companies to orchestrate R&D design workflows and compress engineering cycles, while preserving the high level of precision, quality and efficacy required by regulated industries.

"Synera's agentic platform demonstrates how AI can fundamentally reshape product development. Through our collaboration, we are creating solutions that meaningfully reduce workload for our engineers while unlocking new innovation potential," said Julien Hohenstein, Vice President of Artificial Intelligence at BMW

Building on early partnerships with global industry leaders, Synera is seeing growing adoption of its platform as organizations look to operationalize AI for engineering. The company now serves over 60 enterprise customers across 15 countries, including world-class organizations NASA, Airbus, Volvo Trucks, Brose, L'Oreal, Miele, STIHL, and ARRK Engineering.

"Synera represents a new category of enterprise software where AI agents can operate as part of the organization itself," said Jérémie Falzone, Partner at Revaia, based in Munich. "The platform's end-to-end orchestration delivers a measurable impact on speed, cost, and resource efficiency. As our first investment in Germany, this reflects our conviction that the next wave of global AI leaders will emerge at the intersection of deep industrial expertise and advanced AI. Synera is an AI-first company that specializes in engineering, putting it in a unique position to lead that transformation at a global scale."

With this new funding, Synera is expanding internationally across the U.S., APAC, and Europe, with plans to build a dedicated team in France alongside its growing teams in the U.S. and Germany. The company is scaling quickly to establish the category standard for agentic R&D across aerospace, defense, consumer electronics and home appliances, automotive, and industrial engineering.

ABOUT SYNERA

Synera develops the agentic AI platform for engineering, enabling companies to automate and orchestrate complex product development workflows across 80+ CAx and proprietary tools. Trusted by global leaders including BMW, Airbus, and NASA, Synera's AI agents act as digital engineers, accelerating development cycles by up to 10x while reducing complexity, costs, and material usage. Founded in 2018 in Bremen, Germany, with a growing U.S. presence in Boston, Synera integrates directly into existing engineering environments, allowing teams to securely deploy AI-driven workflows without disrupting legacy systems and scale innovation across the full engineering value chain.

For more information, visit Synera's website at https://www.synera.io/.

ABOUT REVAIA

Revaia is a leading technology investor, partnering with mission-driven entrepreneurs with global ambitions and sustainable leadership. With the support of major institutions, such as the European Investment Fund, Revaia helps these growth-stage companies navigate their entire life cycle from their first round of growth capital to exit. Revaia builds bridges between venture, private equity, and public markets and is a supportive sparring partner for entrepreneurs who are working to transform the world for the better. With offices in Paris, London, Munich and Berlin and presence in North America, its diverse team brings hands-on expertise and unique go-to-market, AI, product and ESG know-how to the most promising technology scale-ups. Revaia is very proud to be supporting companies such as Acorns, Aircall, Ampeco, Coralogix, Deepki, Definely, Fasst, Frontify, Hublo, Mews, Planity, Sekoia.io, and Intersec.

revaia.com.

Source: Gartner Report, Research Roundup: AI and GenAI in Manufacturing, By Lillian Oyen-Ustad, October 2025.

Gartner is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

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Synera@antennagroup.com