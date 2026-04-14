GenScript Biotech Corporation: GenScript Sets New Benchmark for Responsible Biotech Leadership with 2025 ESG Report

Advancing Climate Action, Governance Excellence, and Global Scientific Impact

PISCATAWAY, N.J., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GenScript Biotech Corporation today announced its 2025 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, positioning the company at the forefront of responsible innovation in biotechnology and reinforcing its role as a trusted global partner powering the future of healthcare, science, and sustainability.

At a time when biotech is increasingly central to global health, and climate resilience, GenScript's ESG Report demonstrates how the company is embedding sustainability, governance, and societal impact into its growth strategy - not as an obligation, but as a competitive advantage.

"Sustainability is not adjacent to our strategy; it is embedded within it," said Sherry Shao, Rotating CEO of GenScript. "In 2025, we strengthened governance, accelerated climate action, advanced responsible supply chains, and continued building a diverse, high-performing global organization. As biotechnology reshapes the future, we are committed to doing so responsibly - creating long-term value for society, our partners, and our stakeholders."

FROM FRAMEWORK TO FORCE: ESG AS A STRATEGIC GROWTH ENGINE

GenScript's 2025 ESG Report moves beyond reporting, to demonstrate a system-level execution - structured around five core pillars - governance, workforce, environment, supply chain, and community - operating as integrated drivers of long-term value creation.

The company's ESG strategy is aligned with its mission 'to make people and nature healthier through biotechnology' and reflects a data-driven, globally consistent, and operationally embedded approach to sustainability.

2025 ESG HIGHLIGHTS

1) Governance That Scales with Global Impact

Board-level oversight through the Risk Management and ESG Committee ensures enterprise-wide accountability and resilience





100% coverage of employee ethics training and conflict-of-interest evaluations reinforces integrity at scale





Globally unified governance aligned with leading regulatory and compliance standards

2) Responsible Supply Chain Management Enabling Customers Worldwide

Active Supplier Partner of the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Initiative





100% of targeted suppliers aligned with GenScript's Supplier Code of Conduct





ESG audits, risk mitigation, and Supplier Day engagement driving resilient, transparent supply ecosystems

3) A High-Performance, Inclusive Global Workforce

6,165 employees worldwide, with 58% female representation and nearly 50% women in leadership roles





and nearly Continued investment in career development, training, and competitive benefits to attract and retain top biotech talent





to attract and retain top biotech talent Recognized as a Global Talent Magnet Employer by LinkedIn

4) Preserving Environment Backed by Science

Decarbonization targets officially validated by the Science Based Targets initiative, aligning with a 1.5°C pathway and net-zero ambition by 2050





Uninterrupted energy efficiency, renewable energy adoption, & process optimization





& Systematic climate risk assessment embedded into enterprise risk management

5) Community Impact Through Perpetual Action

Over 1,400 global volunteer hours contributed across environmental protection, healthcare, education, and community initiatives





contributed across environmental protection, healthcare, education, and community initiatives Continued collaboration with global partners to accelerate therapeutic innovation and expand patient access

GLOBAL RECOGNITION REINFORCING CREDIBILITY AND MOMENTUM

GenScript's ESG performance continues to earn top-tier international recognition, validating its disciplined, measurable, and transparent approach:

MSCI ESG Rating: AA

EcoVadis: Silver Medal

Sustainalytics: Low Risk

Inclusion in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2026

Member of the FTSE4Good Index Series

These recognitions position GenScript among the leading responsible players in the global life sciences and biotech services sector.

SUPPORTING SUSTAINABLE GROWTH IN BIOTECHNOLOGY

The 2025 ESG Report underscores GenScript's continued focus on aligning business growth with responsible practices, as the company expands its global presence and contributes to the evolution of a more resilient and accountable biotechnology sector.

This combination of innovation + governance + trust is what differentiates GenScript; not just as a service provider, but as a strategic enabler of the future of biotechnology.

Access the Full Report: The full 2025 ESG Report is available at:

EN: https://www.genscript.com/gsfiles/esg/2025-ESG-Report.pdf

About GenScript Biotech Corporation

Founded in 2002 in New Jersey, GenScript Biotech Corporation (HKEX: 1548) accelerates innovation in biotech and healthcare by providing researchers and companies with the building blocks needed to develop ground breaking treatments and products. As a cornerstone of the global life science ecosystem, GenScript actively collaborates with a diverse network of partners - from academic institutions to industry leaders - to co-create cutting-edge solutions that redefine service excellence.

Guided by its mission to Make People and Nature Healthier Through Biotechnology, GenScript has become a trusted global partner with a team of 6,100+ employees, supporting over 200,000 customers across 100+ countries and regions, including the world's Top 20 pharma companies.

For More Information, Media Contacts:

Melis Inceer

Head of Integrated Communications & Content

Melis.Inceer@genscript.com

Kate Grusich

Senior Corporate Communications Manager

Katherina.Grusich@genscript.com

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