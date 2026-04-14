EQS-News: PondelWilkinson Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

PondelWilkinson Expands National IR-PR Presence



14.04.2026 / 14:04 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK - April 14, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - PondelWilkinson, an investor relations and strategic public relations consultancy based in Los Angeles, today announced it has expanded its national presence, adding senior executives in New York and Connecticut from Anreder & Company (A&C) following the retirement of principal Steven S. Anreder. "We are pleased to grow our footprint on the East Coast and further strengthen our ability to represent publicly traded, pre-public and private companies in multiple sectors, providing a wide range of IR and corporate PR services," said CEO Roger Pondel. "We welcome long-time A&C colleagues Gary Fishman as a partner and Michael Wichman as a director, to our firm." The expansion follows PondelWilkinson's strategic partnership with Todd Kehrli and MKR Investor Relations in early 2025, which further broadened the firm's service offerings in the technology sector, including AI. "We continue to seek thoughtful combinations with smaller firms that see value and wish to align their teams with an established national mid-sized firm that delivers depth, flexibility and personalized service, rather than a large, multi-layered organization or holding company," Pondel added. Prior to joining A&C more than 20 years ago, Fishman was a founder and principal in the Hudson Stone IR-PR firm, which was merged into Publicis Group, where he became head of its U.S. corporate and investor relations practice. Fishman is known for helping to create Marvel's comic book annual and quarterly reports, considered one of the most successful investor marketing campaigns on Wall Street. Wichman, an A&C executive for more than a decade, previously was a principal of the DooleyWichman financial public relations firm, where he developed and implemented communications programs for asset managers, high net worth investment advisors and start-ups. While at DooleyWichman, he represented victims of Bernie Madoff's $64 billion securities fraud in a successful effort lobbying Congress to increase investor protection. Anreder & Company was founded in 1990 by Steven S. Anreder, who retired after a distinguished career as advisor to high-profile CEOs on a wide range of IR and corporate communications matters. He previously headed communications at a major investment bank and was assistant managing editor at Barron's. About PondelWilkinson Trusted advisors in investor relations and strategic public relations for more than 50 years, PondelWilkinson helps established and emerging publicly traded, pre-public and private companies navigate Wall Street and Main Street with narratives that inform, inspire and influence. The firm has offices in New York, Connecticut, and Los Angeles, serving companies in multiple sectors worldwide. More information on PondelWilkinson can be found by visiting https://www.pondel.com/ or following the company on LinkedIn and X . FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Natalie Mu

nmu@pondel.com

310-279-5980 View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: PondelWilkinson Inc.





14.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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