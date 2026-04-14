Tealium Inc.: Tealium launches AI Partner Ecosystem to power real-time context and activation for enterprise AI systems

New ecosystem couples real-time context with data orchestration and activation, enabling a continuous AI feedback loop across the enterprise

San Diego, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tealium today announced the launch of its new AI Partner Ecosystem, a network of pre-built connectors that enable enterprises to activate AI models instantly with enriched, labeled, and contextual data starting at the point of collection in a continuous feedback loop.

As organizations move from AI experimentation to production, the challenge is no longer building models, but operationalizing them. Most AI systems still operate on delayed, fragmented data and disconnected activation layers, limiting their ability to drive real business outcomes when it matters the most.

Tealium's AI Partner Ecosystem addresses this gap by unifying real-time context, orchestration, and model activation into a closed-loop system, where live, consented customer signals are collected, enriched, and streamed to any AI model, then instantly turned into in-the-moment experiences. Teams can invoke their own or partner-hosted models and act on outcomes in real time, without breaking the flow of the customer interaction.

"AI is only as powerful as the data it acts on, and most enterprises are still constrained by delayed data and closed ecosystems," said Mike Anderson, CTO and Co-Founder of Tealium. "Tealium was the first to pioneer a vendor-neutral approach to data orchestration, which is even more relevant today, giving teams the freedom to use any model, in any stack, and act on data in real time. By unifying context, orchestration, and activation into a closed loop, Tealium turns live customer signals into immediate action, powering faster decisions, better experiences, and no missed moments."

The AI Partner Ecosystem builds on Tealium's existing partner network of more than 1,300 turnkey integrations, and offers capabilities with the industry's leading AI service providers. Through this network, teams can now:

Activate the real-time AI loop: Capture live customer data, enrich it with context, send it to models, and activate the result within milliseconds.

Capture live customer data, enrich it with context, send it to models, and activate the result within milliseconds. Combine context + orchestration + activation in one system: Eliminate disconnected pipelines by unifying data collection, model invocation, and downstream execution.

Eliminate disconnected pipelines by unifying data collection, model invocation, and downstream execution. Work across any model or AI stack: Invoke and orchestrate models across any AI service provider with a vendor-neutral approach.

Invoke and orchestrate models across any AI service provider with a vendor-neutral approach. Activate outcomes instantly: Operationalize model outputs like scores, recommendations and next-best actions across channels before the moment passes.

Operationalize model outputs like scores, recommendations and next-best actions across channels before the moment passes. Embed governance directly into the loop: Apply consent, policy enforcement and data controls across the full AI data supply chain in real time.

Apply consent, policy enforcement and data controls across the full AI data supply chain in real time. Operate within existing architectures: Leverage composable patterns across data clouds without duplicating data.

Leverage composable patterns across data clouds without duplicating data. Transform raw data into AI-ready context: Apply real-time contextual labeling to capture intent, identity, and behavioral signals so models operate on meaningful, trusted inputs.

Tealium's product roadmap reflects its continued investment in AI and mobile innovation. Recent releases include AI-powered contact center integrations and full instrumentation of LLM-driven experiences via ChatGPT Apps. With the rise of Agentic Commerce Protocol (ACP), Tealium also enables privacy-first, real-time data collection from AI surfaces like Google Gemini and ChatGPT, unifying these interactions with broader customer data for analytics, governance, and activation.

Tealium's AI Ecosystem is available globally, with ongoing expansion throughout the year. Learn more about the Tealium for AI solutions or book a demo .

To keep up with the latest company news, visit Tealium's Newsroom .

About Tealium

Tealium delivers trusted data for AI at enterprise scale with its leading customer data orchestration platform. As the foundational data layer, Tealium delivers a hybrid customer data platform (CDP) built for both composable architectures and real-time activation, including intelligent data streaming, a context engine, enterprise tag management, and a robust API Hub. Its turnkey integration ecosystem connects seamlessly with leading data clouds and technology providers, including more than 1,300 prebuilt integrations and a growing AI Partner Ecosystem. By delivering real-time, contextual, enriched, and consented data, Tealium helps enterprises accelerate AI performance, improve operational efficiency, and power customer experiences in the moments that matter. More than 850 global businesses trust Tealium to deliver their customer data strategies. For more information, visit www.tealium.com .

Natalie Passarelli Tealium Inc. natalie.passarelli@tealium.com