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WKN: A1CWRM | ISIN: NL0009434992 | Ticker-Symbol: DLY
Tradegate
14.04.26 | 14:14
63,00 Euro
-1,90 % -1,22
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
63,0064,1014:21
63,0064,1014:15
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.04.2026 14:10 Uhr
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LyondellBasell publishes 2025 Sustainability Report, Vision to Value: Maintaining Our Focus

HOUSTON, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB), a global leader in the chemical industry, has released its 2025 Sustainability Report, Vision to Value: Maintaining Our Focus. The report outlines how LYB maintained strong operational performance, achieved industry-leading safety performance, and advanced circular and low-carbon solutions during 2025.

"In 2025, despite a challenging environment, we demonstrated what focus, discipline and a clear vision can deliver," said Peter Vanacker, LYB chief executive officer. "We deepened partnerships across the value chain, strengthened transparency about the enablers that influence the pace of progress, and continued to make focused investments in sustainability that position us to deliver long-term value for our customers and LYB. Looking ahead, I'm confident that the actions we are taking, grounded in innovation, collaboration and strong operational performance, will help to accelerate progress and unlock opportunity in the years to come."

2025 sustainability highlights include:

  • Industry-leading safety performance: LYB achieved a total recordable incident rate of 0.120, the lowest in company history, reflecting continued focus on safety, reliability and disciplined execution across operations.
  • Lower emissions through disciplined portfolio and operational actions: LYB reduced scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 3.2 million metric tons and achieved an estimated 29% reduction in annual scope 3 emissions (versus a 2020 baseline), largely due to discontinuing crude oil refining at the Houston Refinery site.
  • Advancing circular and low-carbon solutions: LYB produced and marketed approximately 206,000 metric tons of recycled and renewable-based polymers through mechanical recycling, chemical recycling and biocircular feedstocks, supporting growing customer demand for circular and lower-carbon materials.
  • Building future capacity with capital discipline: Construction continued on MoReTec-1, the company's first commercial-scale catalytic chemical recycling facility in Wesseling (Cologne), Germany, targeted to start up in 2027, while maintaining disciplined pacing of investments in line with market conditions.
  • Supporting customer needs for product sustainability information: Our life cycle assessment and product carbon footprint methodologies were independently certified, supporting more robust and transparent product carbon footprint information for customers.

The report is structured around the company's refreshed sustainability approach, designed to align with the business strategy, and clearly demonstrate how sustainability supports performance, competitiveness and long-term value creation. The approach centers on three interconnected elements: building on strong foundations of operational excellence and governance; unlocking change through people, partnerships and investment; and pioneering circular and low-carbon solutions.

Visit LYB Sustainability to access the full 2025 Sustainability Report and explore additional disclosures and data tables.

About LyondellBasell

We are LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) - a leader in the global chemical industry creating solutions for everyday sustainable living. Through advanced technology and focused investments, we are enabling a circular and low carbon economy. Across all we do, we aim to unlock value for our customers, investors and society. As one of the world's largest producers of polymers and a leader in polyolefin technologies, we develop, manufacture and market high-quality and innovative products for applications ranging from sustainable transportation and food safety to clean water and quality healthcare. For more information, please visit www.lyondellbasell.com or follow @LyondellBasell on LinkedIn.

CONTACT:
Nick Facchin
LyondellBasell
713-623-3643
nick.facchin@lyondellbasell.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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