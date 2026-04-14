Leading Pharmaceutical and Biotech Consultancies Combine to Create a Full-Service Commercialization Powerhouse

Five leading life sciences organizations Herspiegel, Adivo Associates, Decisive Consulting, Fiecon, and Sixsense Strategy Group have come together as a single integrated brand to support better decision-making across the entire biopharma product lifecycle.

The landmark move is inspired by the need to provide a new level of counsel and enhanced strategic clarity to clients operating in an age of complexity and rapid evolution.

The combined businesses bring together more than 350 experts across the United States, Canada, UK, Europe, South America and Asia and covers Commercial Strategy, Launch Excellence, Patient Access and Support, Value and Access, Insights and Analytics, and Medical Affairs.

This new brand and integrated commercial model mark a strategic milestone for Acumetis, launching 14 April 2026.

Acumetis a new global commercialization company for the life sciences industry launches today. The company, formed as a combination of five well-known specialist consultancies Herspiegel, Adivo Associates, Decisive Consulting, Fiecon, and Sixsense Strategy Group will provide enhanced strategic clarity and critical connection for life sciences businesses with products at all stages of development.

Acumetis is built around a single integrated commercial model and one leadership team, bringing together commercial, insights, medical, market access and patient strategy under one roof. The business offers capability and data to support clients across the product lifecycle, from evaluation and market access strategy through to launch execution and in-market performance.

Acumetis is purposefully built for the demands of modern life sciences commercialization. The name reflects the company's founding philosophy. 'Acumen' the ability to make good judgments and discern what really matters and 'Metis', the Greek concept of practical wisdom, together define an approach built on rigorous analysis, connected expertise, and measurable results for clients.

Brent Herspiegel, CEO of Acumetis, said: "Acumetis is designed to set a new standard in commercialization. Not just in capability, but in how that capability is delivered. For over two decades, the businesses that form Acumetis have supported more than 200 product launches for some of the most complex and high-stakes assets in life sciences. We're now bringing our clients our full expertise as one integrated brand, helping them to make the right decision at the moments that matter most. For life sciences companies facing compressed timelines, increasing regulatory complexity and rising pressure to demonstrate value, this is a compelling value proposition."

As a combined business, Acumetis will employ more than 350 specialists globally, with operational experience spanning more than 50 geographic markets. The company's client base already includes more than 150 life sciences organizations, among them many of the world's top global pharmaceutical companies. The founding businesses have collectively supported more than 200 product launches and years of commercialization success.

The company is backed by DFW Capital, a leading middle-market private equity firm investing in companies that provide outsourced business, industrial, or healthcare services in regulated, compliance driven end-markets.

Acumetis is headquartered in Yardley, Pennsylvania, with additional offices across the United States, Canada, South America, United Kingdom, Europe and India. The company's website launches today at www.acumetisglobal.com.

Further information is available at www.acumetisglobal.com. Media enquiries should be directed to acumetis@woodrowcommunications.com.

About Acumetis

Acumetis is a global expert commercialization partner purposefully built to help life sciences win in the age of connectivity. With an integrated model spanning the entire asset lifecycle, deep functional and therapeutic-area expertise, and rigorous, outcome-driven thinking, Acumetis reframes complex problems and shapes solutions that are both imaginative and achievable. With more than 350 experts globally and experience across 50+ geographic markets, Acumetis helps clients unlock value, accelerate performance, and deliver better outcomes for patients.

Acumetis. Reframe what's possible.

About DFW Capital

DFW Capital Partners is a middle-market private equity firm with over $2 billion in assets under management. The firm's focus for the past 20 years has been investing in founder or management owned companies that provide outsourced business, industrial, or healthcare services in regulated, compliance driven end-markets.

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