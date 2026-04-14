MMJ International Holdings: Why the CMS Hemp CBD Program Lawsuit Poses Real Legal Risk

Federal agencies argue MMJ faces "no irreparable harm." The record - and the law - say otherwise stated, Duane Boise , CEO MMJ International Holdings.

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / April 14, 2026 / A recent article by Marijuana Moment suggests that the federal government's motion to dismiss litigation challenging the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) hemp access initiative exposes weaknesses in the case brought by MMJ International Holdings and other plaintiffs.

It does.

Because, the government's motion confirms exactly why the lawsuit matters: CMS has created a federal cannabinoid access pathway inside Medicare infrastructure without requiring FDA drug approval, while simultaneously holding pharmaceutical developers like MMJ to the highest clinical standards in the world.

That contradiction is precisely what courts exist to review.

Marijuana Moment Repeats the Government's Litigation Narrative-Not the Legal Reality

The article largely echoes arguments advanced by federal lawyers representing U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and CMS, including claims that:

plaintiffs lack standing

CMS is not reimbursing products directly

MMJ cannot demonstrate irreparable harm

the program is merely voluntary

But repeating a litigation argument is not the same as analyzing whether that argument will survive judicial scrutiny.

The federal brief itself acknowledges MMJ's role as a new plaintiff-while simultaneously attempting to minimize its injuries.

That contradiction alone signals the case is legally consequential.

Competitive Injury Is a Recognized Basis for Standing

The government claims MMJ's injuries are "speculative projections about a market MMJ has not entered."

That claim ignores a central fact:

MMJ is already inside the FDA botanical drug development pathway.

Courts have repeatedly recognized that when federal policy advantages one regulatory pathway while disadvantaging another, companies pursuing the more rigorous pathway can demonstrate competitive injury.

Here's the key distinction:

CMS is enabling provider furnished cannabinoid products inside Medicare delivery environments while MMJ is required to complete: by the FDA

chemistry manufacturing controls validation

strain standardization

stability testing

IND clinical authorization

controlled manufacturing approvals

before patients can receive its therapy.

That is not speculation.

That is regulatory asymmetry.

The "CMS Doesn't Pay for Hemp" Argument Misses the Point

Marijuana Moment highlights the government's statement that:

"CMS does not pay for hemp products under the BEI."

Technically correct.

Legally incomplete.

Under the BEI structure:

providers furnish products inside Medicare delivery infrastructure

shared-savings incentives create reimbursement pathways

ACO performance benchmarks determine financial outcomes

This is federal healthcare integration, even if it is not fee-for-service reimbursement.

Courts evaluate economic reality, not labeling strategy.

The Case Is Not About Hemp vs Marijuana

Another repeated claim is that the lawsuit improperly conflates hemp with marijuana.

Congress indeed drew a statutory distinction in the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018 (Farm Bill).

But the legal issue in this litigation is different:

whether CMS may introduce therapeutic cannabinoids into Medicare infrastructure without FDA drug approval while simultaneously requiring pharmaceutical developers to obtain that approval.

That is a procedural fairness question-not a botanical classification question.

CMS Innovation Authority Is Not Unlimited

The government also argues that CMS innovation models are historically implemented without notice and comment rule making.

True.

But historically, CMS innovation models tested:

payment models

delivery coordination

provider incentives

-not the introduction of a new therapeutic product class into federal care infrastructure.

Cannabinoids are not billing modifiers.

They are pharmacologically active compounds.

That distinction matters.

Marijuana Moment Overlooks the Strongest Legal Issue in the Case

The article treats standing as the central dispute.

It is not.

The central dispute is whether CMS can:

introduce cannabinoids into Medicare delivery environments

without FDA approval

without rulemaking

without clinical-trial validation

without parity with botanical drug developers

while those same developers remain blocked by federal manufacturing delays.

That is the core administrative-law question.

MMJ's Position Is Stronger Than the Government Suggests

Federal lawyers argue MMJ cannot demonstrate irreparable harm.

Yet MMJ:

holds an active cannabinoid drug development program

received FDA clinical-trial feedback requiring additional extract supply

faces DEA manufacturing delays affecting trial progression

and competes in the exact therapeutic category CMS is introducing into Medicare infrastructure

Those facts are not hypothetical.

They are documented.

And courts routinely recognize this type of regulatory displacement as actionable injury.

The Lawsuit Will Shape the Future of Cannabinoid Medicine

This litigation is not simply about one CMS initiative.

It will determine whether federal healthcare infrastructure:

prioritizes validated medicine

or permits parallel access pathways outside FDA approval

The outcome will affect:

botanical drug developers

clinical-trial sponsors

Medicare beneficiaries

and the integrity of the federal drug-approval system itself.

Bottom Line

Marijuana Moment framed the government's motion as evidence the case lacks merit.

In reality, the motion confirms something else entirely:

the federal government recognizes the stakes-and is moving aggressively to prevent judicial review.

That alone signals the case is far from symbolic.

It is foundational to the future regulatory structure of cannabinoid medicine in the United States.

Madison Hisey

MHisey@mmjih.com

203-231-85832

SOURCE: MMJ International Holdings

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/why-the-cms-hemp-cbd-program-lawsuit-poses-real-legal-risk-1157359