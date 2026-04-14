New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2026) - Grassi, a leading provider of advisory, tax, and accounting services to businesses, individuals, and private and public companies, is pleased to announce that the firm will once again serve as a sponsor of the Centri Capital Conference, taking place on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, at Nasdaq in New York City.

As a returning sponsor, Grassi will participate alongside company executives, investors, and advisors attending the annual Centri Capital Conference, hosted by Centri Consulting. The event brings together members of the capital markets ecosystem for company presentations, fireside chats, investor 1:1 meetings, and panel discussions. Grassi will join a range of sponsors and presenting companies participating in the event at Nasdaq.

Companies and investors interested in presenting, attending, or sponsoring the Centri Capital Conference can learn more here: www.centriconsulting.com/capital-conference.

About Centri Business Consulting, LLC

Centri Business Consulting provides the highest quality advisory consulting services to its clients by being reliable and responsive to their needs. Centri provides companies with the expertise they need to meet their reporting demands. Centri specializes in financial reporting, internal controls, technical accounting research, valuation, mergers & acquisitions, and tax, CFO and HR advisory services for companies of various sizes and industries. From complex technical accounting transactions to monthly financial reporting, our professionals can offer any organization the specialized expertise and multilayered skillsets to ensure the project is completed timely and accurately.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291186

Source: Centri