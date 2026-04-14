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WKN: A2JRK6 | ISIN: US7223041028 | Ticker-Symbol: 9PDA
Tradegate
14.04.26 | 13:02
85,20 Euro
-0,70 % -0,60
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PDD HOLDINGS INC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
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85,4086,0015:22
85,8086,2015:14
PR Newswire
14.04.2026 14:36 Uhr
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Temu Strengthens Intellectual Property Protection with IACC Membership and Industry Partnerships

Membership expands cross-industry collaboration as platform scales global IP enforcement program

BOSTON, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Temu, the global online marketplace, has become a member of the International AntiCounterfeiting Coalition (IACC), joining a network of more than 250 companies and organizations across 40+ countries dedicated to combating counterfeiting and piracy. The membership marks the latest step in Temu's expanding IP protection program, which has grown substantially since the platform's launch in 2022.

"Protecting intellectual property is essential when building a marketplace that consumers and brands can trust," said a Temu spokesperson. "Joining the IACC reflects our ongoing commitment to IP protection, and we look forward to constructive collaboration with industry peers and stakeholders."

Temu joins as a General Member of the IACC and will seek to deepen collaboration with brands, industry associations and enforcement agencies across the coalition's network. Temu will contribute to cross-industry working groups, share expertise and advance joint efforts to strengthen intellectual property protection and consumer safety worldwide.

"We're pleased to welcome Temu as a member of the IACC and its continued efforts in intellectual property protection," said Bob Barchiesi, President of the International AntiCounterfeiting Coalition. "Addressing counterfeiting requires coordinated, cross-industry action. The IACC brings stakeholders together to align efforts and share best practices. We look forward to Temu's active participation in our network as we continue advancing a safer and more trusted online ecosystem worldwide."

The IACC membership builds on Temu's existing partnership with the organization. In May 2025, Temu signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the IACC and joined its Marketplace Advisory Council (MAC) as an inaugural member - a cross-industry forum that includes online marketplaces, payment providers and global brands.

Temu's IP enforcement system operates across every stage of the platform, from seller vetting and pre-listing screening to 24/7 post-listing monitoring. The system's proactive monitoring database covers more than 6,700 brands using more than 38 million images and 9 million keywords. Over 99.9% of takedown requests are resolved within three business days, with an average resolution time of less than one business day.

Through its Brand Guardian Initiative, launched in April 2024, Temu works directly with more than 1,500 brands, providing enforcement tools, one-on-one support and regular enforcement data insights.

About Temu

Temu is a global e-commerce platform connecting consumers with millions of manufacturers, brands, and business partners. Operating in more than 90 markets worldwide, Temu is committed to providing affordable, high-quality products that enable customers to live better lives.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/temu-strengthens-intellectual-property-protection-with-iacc-membership-and-industry-partnerships-302741557.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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