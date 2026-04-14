Sappi North America Introduces LusterFSB OGR, a Grease Resistant Food Service Board Designed for Compostability

New barrier technology delivers oil and grease resistance for quick-service, takeout, and bakery packaging, without the need for plastic or poly coated containers

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 14, 2026 / Sappi North America has launched LusterFSB OGR, a new oil and grease resistant (OGR) solid bleached sulfate (SBS) food service board available in 12 to 20 pt calipers. This barrier technology delivers medium oil and grease resistance without polyethylene film, making it a recyclable and home-compostable alternative. It is purpose-built for quick service, takeout, and bakery applications where thick poly coating is more than the job requires.

"Food service packaging is under pressure to move away from plastic, and we're excited to bring a sustainable option to market," said Paul Bortolan, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Sappi North America. "LusterFSB OGR is a testament to our R&D team's ability to develop innovative solutions that meet genuine customer needs. It delivers the barrier performance food service requires while supporting the sustainability goals our customers and brands are working toward."

Made with fresh fiber and produced on one of the newest, most advanced paperboard machines in North America -- PM1 at Sappi's Somerset Mill in Skowhegan, Maine -- LusterFSB OGR features a smooth clay coating on one side for exceptional print quality and a proprietary grease barrier coating on the reverse. The barrier side also accepts printing, offering converters design flexibility for applications where two-sided printing is an advantage. The grade is engineered for applications like bakery boxes, fried chicken and chicken nugget takeout containers, burger and sandwich clamshells, as well as french fry trays and scoops.

LusterFSB OGR is recyclable and designed to be home compostable, the most practical end-of-life path for grease-soiled food packaging. Its fully SBS-based construction means converter scrap and offcuts can be baled with standard SBS, eliminating the special segregation requirements that come with poly-lined alternatives and reducing plastic use in line with retailer and consumer sustainability expectations.

Because LusterFSB OGR arrives barrier-ready from the mill, converters don't need to apply their own in-house coatings, removing a process step, reducing cost, and simplifying operations. Domestic production also means consistent quality and reliable supply without the sourcing uncertainty of imported grades.

LusterFSB OGR is available now for customer qualification and commercial orders. Customer feedback has indicated smooth processing and reliable performance. Sappi's sales, technical, and product management teams are working directly with customers to support application testing and onboarding.

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About Sappi North America, Inc.

Headquartered in Boston, MA, Sappi North America is part of a global pulp, paper, and packaging company that transforms renewable resources into sustainable alternatives to plastics and fossil fuel- based products. From cosmetics packaging and food-safe barrier papers to dissolving wood pulp used in textiles, our solutions support a circular economy worldwide. Every product is recyclable, reusable, or compostable as manufactured.

Employing approximately 2,200 people across facilities in Maine, Minnesota, and Quebec, Sappi North America combines deep manufacturing expertise with a commitment to responsible forestry. Recognized with an elite EcoVadis rating for seven consecutive years and CDP scores of A in Forests, A- in Climate Change, and B in Water Security, we back our sustainability claims with data.

Sappi North America is a subsidiary of Sappi Limited (JSE), a global company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, with more than 12,000 employees and manufacturing operations on three continents across seven countries, and customers in over 150 countries. To learn more, visit www.sappi.com.

Contact:

April Jones

Corporate Communications Manager, Sappi North America

april.jones@sappi.com

617.398.0691

Find more stories and multimedia from Sappi North America at 3blmedia.com.

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Spokesperson: Sappi North America

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/sappi-north-america

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SOURCE: Sappi North America

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/sappi-north-america-introduces-lusterfsb-ogr-a-grease-resistant-food-s-1157402