Counsel Financial Enables $95 Million Bank Credit Facility for Leading Plaintiff Law Firm

Transaction expands borrowing capacity by connecting banks and litigation finance

BUFFALO, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 14, 2026 / A leading global plaintiffs' litigation firm has secured a $95 million revolving credit facility from a syndicate of commercial banks, supported by a diversified portfolio of litigation assets spanning mass torts, class actions, and complex litigation. The transaction reflects a growing alignment between traditional bank capital and the legal asset class, enabled by more sophisticated approaches to underwriting and collateral evaluation.

Counsel Financial served as underwriter and collateral monitoring agent on the transaction, providing detailed analysis of the firm's portfolio that enabled lenders to more fully assess and recognize the value of the underlying collateral. Through this process, the lenders were able to extend increased borrowing capacity relative to traditional approaches that often capture only a portion of a firm's docket. The facility was structured with interest-only terms, offering flexibility designed to align with the timing and outcomes of contingent fee litigation.

The transaction highlights the role of specialized underwriting and servicing capabilities in bridging the gap between conventional credit frameworks and the complexities of litigation finance. By delivering transparency and ongoing collateral oversight, Counsel Financial supported the successful execution of a bank-led facility that may not have been achievable under standard underwriting methodologies.

About Counsel Financial

Counsel Financial is a leading provider of underwriting, servicing, and capital solutions for the legal finance market. Since 2000, the firm has deployed more than $2 billion to U.S.-based law firms and serviced over $10 billion in case collateral. Counsel delivers end-to-end capabilities across origination, underwriting, servicing, and valuation, leveraging proprietary data and experienced legal and financial professionals. Through its technology-enabled platform and approach to collateral analysis and monitoring, Counsel provides investors with transparency, insight, and risk management tailored to contingent fee assets.

Contact Information

Kim Zimmermann

VP, Marketing

kim@counselfinancial.com

7165680070

SOURCE: Counsel Financial

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/counsel-financial-enables-95-million-bank-credit-facility-for-leadin-1156427