Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 14.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Unter dem Radar, voll finanziert: Beginnt jetzt der nächste Gold-Run?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
14.04.2026 14:38 Uhr
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Counsel Financial Enables $95 Million Bank Credit Facility for Leading Plaintiff Law Firm

Transaction expands borrowing capacity by connecting banks and litigation finance

BUFFALO, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 14, 2026 / A leading global plaintiffs' litigation firm has secured a $95 million revolving credit facility from a syndicate of commercial banks, supported by a diversified portfolio of litigation assets spanning mass torts, class actions, and complex litigation. The transaction reflects a growing alignment between traditional bank capital and the legal asset class, enabled by more sophisticated approaches to underwriting and collateral evaluation.

Counsel Financial served as underwriter and collateral monitoring agent on the transaction, providing detailed analysis of the firm's portfolio that enabled lenders to more fully assess and recognize the value of the underlying collateral. Through this process, the lenders were able to extend increased borrowing capacity relative to traditional approaches that often capture only a portion of a firm's docket. The facility was structured with interest-only terms, offering flexibility designed to align with the timing and outcomes of contingent fee litigation.

The transaction highlights the role of specialized underwriting and servicing capabilities in bridging the gap between conventional credit frameworks and the complexities of litigation finance. By delivering transparency and ongoing collateral oversight, Counsel Financial supported the successful execution of a bank-led facility that may not have been achievable under standard underwriting methodologies.

About Counsel Financial
Counsel Financial is a leading provider of underwriting, servicing, and capital solutions for the legal finance market. Since 2000, the firm has deployed more than $2 billion to U.S.-based law firms and serviced over $10 billion in case collateral. Counsel delivers end-to-end capabilities across origination, underwriting, servicing, and valuation, leveraging proprietary data and experienced legal and financial professionals. Through its technology-enabled platform and approach to collateral analysis and monitoring, Counsel provides investors with transparency, insight, and risk management tailored to contingent fee assets.

Contact Information

Kim Zimmermann
VP, Marketing
kim@counselfinancial.com
7165680070

SOURCE: Counsel Financial



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/counsel-financial-enables-95-million-bank-credit-facility-for-leadin-1156427

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.