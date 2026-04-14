Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. Eliminates 612 Million Shares from the Market

Company Retires 1,748,933 Series B Preferred Shares, Permanently Blocking Conversion into 612,126,550 Common Shares - Bought Back with Company Funds

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / April 14, 2026 / Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. (OTCID:FITY), an AI-powered biotechnology company focused on peptide therapeutics, today announced the successful retirement of 1,748,933 shares of its Series B Preferred Stock.

This strategic move, completed using the Company's own funds in direct collaboration with the shareholder, permanently removes the potential for approximately 612,126,550 common shares from entering the market. By retiring these preferred shares back to treasury, Fifty 1 Labs has delivered a major win for existing shareholders by significantly reducing future dilution and strengthening the Company's capital structure.

This action is part of the Company's aggressive initiative to clean up its public vehicle, eliminate share overhang, and create a cleaner, more attractive foundation for sustainable growth and value creation.

Dr. Joel Gagnier, CEO of Fifty 1 Labs, commented: "This retirement of 1,748,933 Series B Preferred shares is a powerful demonstration of our commitment to protecting and enhancing shareholder value. Using our own resources to retire these shares means no new dilution, just a direct benefit to our investors. We've removed over 612 million potential common shares from the float, allowing us to focus fully on executing our vision in focused AI driven peptide therapeutics. We're grateful for the constructive partnership with the shareholder that made this possible, and we remain excited about empowering our community to 'Be Better Than Yesterday.'"

By proactively addressing potential dilution with internal funds, Fifty 1 Labs continues to streamline its operations, advance its innovative product pipeline in peptides and wellness, and position the Company for exciting growth opportunities ahead. Following the shareholder's latest conversion of the Series B Preferred shares, the Company made it a priority to repurchase and retire these shares to treasury using its own funds, thereby preventing any further dilution for existing shareholders.

About Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. (OTC:FITY) is an AI-powered biotechnology and life sciences company focused on peptide products, peptide discovery, AI-enabled research, and clinical development. The Company is pursuing opportunities across musculoskeletal health, recovery, and performance through evidence-based innovation, strategic partnerships, and translational science.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Fifty1 Labs, Inc.

ir@fifty1labs.com | (877) 505-5006

www.fifty1labs.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, identified by words such as "may," "will," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such risks include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, competition, technological changes, and other factors detailed in the company's Disclosure Statements. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

SOURCE: Fifty 1 Labs, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/fifty-1-labs-inc.-eliminates-612-million-shares-from-the-market-1157233