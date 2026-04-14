Piedmont, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2026) - Goldflare Exploration Inc. (TSXV: GOFL) ("Goldflare" or "the Company") announces that the Board of Directors has approved the issuance of 547,410 common shares at a deemed price of $0.06 per share to settle $32,844.52 in outstanding accounts payable. This transaction complies with the requirements of TSX Venture Exchange Policy 4.3 and does not result in the creation of a control person.

These transactions are subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Goldflare Exploration Inc.