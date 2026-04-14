Bay FC Selects Contentstack to Drive Real-Time Fan Engagement and Digital Growth in 2026

Bay FC, the professional women's soccer club, deepens relationship with Contentstack, evolving from Official Partner to powering adaptive digital experiences

AUSTIN, Texas, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Contentstack , the CMS pioneer redefining agentic digital experiences, today announced that Bay FC, the professional soccer club representing the Bay Area in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), has selected Contentstack as its digital experience platform partner as the club enters its third season. Contentstack first partnered with Bay FC as an Official Partner during the club's inaugural year in 2024. Building on that foundation, the club has now selected Contentstack Agentic Experience Platform to power key fan-facing experiences.

During its first two seasons in the NWSL, Bay FC has ranked among the league's top five in overall attendance. As the club's visibility and supporter base continue to grow and expand beyond the Bay Area, so does the need for a digital foundation that can match that momentum.

Bay FC's evolution began to take shape during its Fan Appreciation Match presented by Contentstack in October 2024, where Contentstack provided meaningful matchday experiences for Bay FC fans. Contentstack introduced custom digital trading cards designed to delight fans while demonstrating how quickly dynamic digital experiences could be built and delivered. The success of that experience revealed a bigger opportunity: applying the same speed, flexibility and creativity across Bay FC's entire digital ecosystem.

During its 2026 season, Bay FC will begin transitioning key fan-facing digital experiences to Contentstack in a phased rollout. The initial focus centers on high-impact personalized journeys to drive awareness, engagement and ticket sales. Additionally, the club plans to more deeply leverage the platform's personalization and AI capabilities to deliver increasingly tailored fan experiences.

Contentstack gives Bay FC's digital team greater control over the execution of complex content campaigns, turning updates that once required additional coordination into faster, more streamlined moments. With Contentstack, the team can launch custom promotions, refine ticket messaging and offerings, and test copy and imagery in real time during key stretches of the season.

"Success across sports requires pushing boundaries and ensuring that the fan experience extends beyond the stadium," said Stacy Johns, CEO of Bay FC. "Women's soccer is at a historic moment of growth, and our club is committed to keeping pace by ensuring our fans experience that same energy and urgency across every digital touchpoint. As we enter our third year, our partnership with Contentstack gives our team greater ownership and flexibility to better serve our fans while driving ticket sales and deeper engagement across our digital experience."

"We believed in Bay FC from the beginning," said Neha Sampat, CEO of Contentstack. "This is a club building with intention, and there is something really powerful working with an organization whose values and vision align closely with your own. We are proud to provide the digital foundation that helps Bay FC move at the speed of the match, and seeing that belief reflected back in their investment makes this next phase especially meaningful."

With Contentstack supporting its digital evolution, Bay FC is extending matchday momentum into every online interaction. The platform positions the club to grow alongside its fans and unlock the future of dynamic, personalized experiences, serving as a leader across the NWSL.

Single-match tickets for all 2026 Bay FC home matches are on sale now at BayFC.com/tickets , giving fans the opportunity to lock in their spot at PayPal Park for the season's most anticipated contests.

About Contentstack

Contentstack is redefining how modern digital experiences are built and managed. As the pioneer of the Agentic Experience Platform (AXP), Contentstack brings together structured content and brand governance (Content Cloud), real-time customer data, omnichannel personalization (Data Cloud) and autonomous AI orchestration (Agent OS) into one unified system.

While many organizations adopted headless CMS or standalone AI tools expecting transformation, they often found themselves managing disconnected systems and manual workflows. Contentstack helps enterprises move beyond that complexity by connecting content, data and AI in a way that makes digital experiences faster to launch, easier to manage and more adaptive in real time.

Leading brands including Mattel, ASICS, Burberry, Walmart and Alaska Airlines rely on Contentstack to reduce operational friction and deliver personalized, scalable digital experiences with confidence. The company is known for its customer-first culture and commitment to the communities it serves through the Contentstack Cares program.

Learn more at https://www.contentstack.com .

About Bay Football Club

Bay Football Club (Bay FC) is the professional soccer franchise representing the Bay Area and the 14th team to join the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). Bay FC was established in April 2023 and co-founded by USWNT legends Brandi Chastain, Leslie Osborne, Danielle Slaton, and Aly Wagner in partnership with global investment firm Sixth Street and an investor group of leading tech, business and sports executives. Sixth Street's investment is the largest institutional investment to date in a women's professional sports franchise. Bay FC is changing the face of women's soccer as we know it. The Club began play in the 2024 season. Tickets are now on sale for Bay FC at BayFC.com and fans can follow Bay FC's social channels ( @wearebayfc ) for the latest news, merchandise, and events.

Media Contact:

Payton de los Cobos

Senior Manager, Earned Media & Communications

press@contentstack.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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