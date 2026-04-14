CREDIT MUTUEL ARKEA: Availability of the 2025 Universal Registration Document

PRESS RELEASE

Brest, April 14, 2026 - Crédit Mutuel Arkéa informs the public that the Universal Registration Document and the 2025 Annual Financial Report were filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) on April 14, 2026 under number D.26-0250.

It includes:

the annual financial report,

the report on corporate governance,

the sustainability report,

information regarding the fees of the statutory auditors.

The Universal Registration Document in French is available on the company's website at the address below and on the AMF website:

https://www.cm-arkea.com/arkea/banque/assurances/c_8776/en/universal-registration-documents

Copies of the Universal Registration Document are also available at the company's registered office: 1, rue Louis Lichou 29480 Le Relecq-Kerhuon.

About Crédit Mutuel Arkéa

A cooperative mutual banking and insurance group, Crédit Mutuel Arkéa is made up of the federations of Crédit Mutuel de Bretagne and Crédit Mutuel du Sud-Ouest, their affiliated local banks, and around forty specialized subsidiaries (Fortuneo, Monext, Arkéa Banque Entreprises et Institutionnels, Arkéa Asset Management, Arkéa Capital, Suravenir, Suravenir Assurances…). It has 11,660 employees, 2,500 directors, more than 5.6 million members and customers, and reports total assets of €211.6 billion. Building on the diversity of its expertise and the uniqueness of its business model, Crédit Mutuel Arkéa is committed to supporting environmental and societal transitions, in line with its status as a purpose-driven company. As a key financial partner in Brittany and the South-West, Crédit Mutuel Arkéa relies on its strategic plan "Faire 2030" to accelerate its development and transformation, driving a bold strategy led by a collective of employees and members united around a shared promise: "With you, with all our strength."

Press contact: Solen Deltour - 06 30 80 38 78 - solen.deltour@arkea.com

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Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-97576-availability-of-the-2025-universal-registration-document.pdf