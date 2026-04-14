Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 14.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Unter dem Radar, voll finanziert: Beginnt jetzt der nächste Gold-Run?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Actusnews Wire
14.04.2026 14:53 Uhr
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CREDIT MUTUEL ARKEA: Availability of the 2025 Universal Registration Document

PRESS RELEASE

Brest, April 14, 2026 - Crédit Mutuel Arkéa informs the public that the Universal Registration Document and the 2025 Annual Financial Report were filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) on April 14, 2026 under number D.26-0250.

It includes:

  • the annual financial report,
  • the report on corporate governance,
  • the sustainability report,
  • information regarding the fees of the statutory auditors.

The Universal Registration Document in French is available on the company's website at the address below and on the AMF website:

https://www.cm-arkea.com/arkea/banque/assurances/c_8776/en/universal-registration-documents

Copies of the Universal Registration Document are also available at the company's registered office: 1, rue Louis Lichou 29480 Le Relecq-Kerhuon.

About Crédit Mutuel Arkéa

A cooperative mutual banking and insurance group, Crédit Mutuel Arkéa is made up of the federations of Crédit Mutuel de Bretagne and Crédit Mutuel du Sud-Ouest, their affiliated local banks, and around forty specialized subsidiaries (Fortuneo, Monext, Arkéa Banque Entreprises et Institutionnels, Arkéa Asset Management, Arkéa Capital, Suravenir, Suravenir Assurances…). It has 11,660 employees, 2,500 directors, more than 5.6 million members and customers, and reports total assets of €211.6 billion. Building on the diversity of its expertise and the uniqueness of its business model, Crédit Mutuel Arkéa is committed to supporting environmental and societal transitions, in line with its status as a purpose-driven company. As a key financial partner in Brittany and the South-West, Crédit Mutuel Arkéa relies on its strategic plan "Faire 2030" to accelerate its development and transformation, driving a bold strategy led by a collective of employees and members united around a shared promise: "With you, with all our strength."

Press contact: Solen Deltour - 06 30 80 38 78 - solen.deltour@arkea.com

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: ynBrlsWbkm6ZyJ5tapVra2aWbWpimWeZamKYmGRplJzIcG+WyWpnbpvLZnJommxs
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-97576-availability-of-the-2025-universal-registration-document.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2026 Actusnews Wire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.