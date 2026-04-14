CONVENE HOSPITALITY GROUP APPOINTS GLOBAL LEADER JONATHAN OJANY AS CHIEF FINANCIAL & OPERATING OFFICER

Former Fortune 500 Executive Joins CHG During Pivotal Growth Chapter

as It Scales Global Lifestyle Brand Portfolio

NEW YORK, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Convene Hospitality Group (CHG), the parent company of leading lifestyle hospitality brands including Convene, NeueHouse, etc.venues, and a portfolio of premium event spaces, today announced the appointment of Jonathan Ojany as Chief Financial & Operating Officer (CFOO).

In this expanded dual-leadership role, Ojany will oversee global Finance, Strategy, Operations, Procurement and Legal functions. His appointment comes as CHG enters its next phase of growth - scaling its brands, strengthening its operating platform, and expanding its global footprint at the intersection of hospitality and premium commercial real estate.

"Jonathan is a savvy growth architect whose expertise spans some of the most iconic consumer brands in the world," said Ryan Simonetti, President and CEO of CHG. "He brings a rare combination of financial rigor and the spirit of hospitality we need to drive P&L performance as we expand our global footprint. We're lucky to have him on our leadership team."

Ojany joins CHG from KFC U.S., where he served as Chief Strategy, Transformation, and Financial Officer, leading a multi-billion-dollar business through a period of modernization and growth, including the strategic relocation of its headquarters to Dallas. Prior to KFC, he held senior leadership roles at The Coca-Cola Company, including Chief of Staff to the Global President and COO and Vice President of Global Strategy and Operations. His early career included roles at McKinsey & Company, advising clients on value creation and growth strategy, and at InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), where he helped shape global brand strategy and portfolio growth.

"I'm excited to join CHG at such a defining moment," said Ojany. "The company is uniquely positioned to lead the future of gathering by delivering premium, customer-centric experiences at scale. As technology continues to enable more individualized ways of living and working, the value of meaningful, shared experiences only increases and that's where CHG leads. I look forward to partnering with the CHG team to scale with discipline, accelerate growth, and build a category-defining platform."

A Presidential Leadership Scholar, Ojany holds a Master of Business Administration in Finance and Management from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He also earned dual Bachelor of Science degrees with honors in Civil and Architectural Engineering from Drexel University.

The role sits squarely at the intersection of his engineering and finance foundation and a career defined by building brands, scaling operations, and driving value across global consumer platforms, with deep roots in hospitality. Ojany will be based at CHG's headquarters in New York City.

About Convene Hospitality Group:

Convene Hospitality Group (CHG) is the global leader in hospitality-driven destinations, operating a premier portfolio that includes the Convene and etc.venues brands. As the largest provider of dedicated meeting and event spaces in the U.S. and UK, CHG leverages 45+ years of expertise to transform traditional commercial real estate into high-value lifestyle assets across 38 global locations. Backed by investors including Ares and Brookfield, the award-winning group is dedicated to creating dynamic spaces and human-focused experiences that bring people together. Learn more at convenehospitality.com.

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Convene Hospitality Group

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