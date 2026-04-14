Natural Diamond Council's Inaugural World Diamond Day on April 8 Sparks Global Groundswell

A global movement united 50+ countries to share the real stories behind natural diamonds.

LONDON, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Natural Diamond Council (NDC) announced the successful inaugural launch of World Diamond Day (April 8, 2026), a global, social-first movement that mobilised the diamond industry across more than 50 countries in a single unified moment.

Designed to ignite a groundswell across the trade, the first-ever World Diamond Day drove a surge in global searches and social mentions for natural diamonds, signalling a meaningful spike in consumer interest alongside broad industry participation. The launch achieved strong global participation from across the natural diamond value chain-from miners and manufacturers to designers, retailers, media, and tastemakers-demonstrating the collective power of sharing authentic stories.

Across continents and time zones, participants shared what natural diamonds mean to them-from personal milestones and heirlooms to craftsmanship, origin stories, and positive impact-using WorldDiamondDay and NaturalDiamonds.

Highlights from the one-day event include

~ 30 million+ total social reach

total social reach 300+ participating industry voices globally representing thousands of employees and clients around the world

participating industry voices globally representing thousands of employees and clients around the world 30% spike in global search demand for natural diamonds compared to weekly average

spike in global search demand for natural diamonds compared to weekly average From April 7 to April 8 ~ 2x surge in naturaldiamonds

This first-ever occasion brought together a wide range of voices from across the natural diamond industry and beyond, spanning leading designers and global retailers. Jewellery designers and brands including David Webb, Boucheron, Repossi, Anita Ko, Anna Hu, Gabriel & Co., Moussaieff, Boodles, Lydia Courteille and Nikos Koulis participated, as well as leading auction houses such as Sotheby's, Christie's, Bonhams and Phillips.

More than 50 major retailers and luxury independents joined globally, alongside international retailer Signet (parent company of Blue Nile, Ernest Jones, Jared and Kay Jewelers). In the United States, participants included Ben Bridge, London Jewelers, Polacheck's Jewelers, Lux Bond & Green, and Riddles. Across India and the Middle East, retailers such as Jawhara Jewellery, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, PNG Jewellers, Joyalukkas, Zen Diamonds, and Aisshpra Gems and Jewels contributed. In China, prominent names included Chow Tai Fook, Sino Gem, Chow Sang Sang, Zbird, CHJ Jewellery, and Kimberlite Diamond.

The movement was further amplified by influencers and cultural voices including Diamonds Girl, The Champagne Gem, Stephanie Gottlieb, Katarina Perez, and Tallulah Willis, helping extend reach across fashion, media, and digital platforms.

Prominent industry groups and organisations from across the diamond value chain also played a significant role, including the Gemological Institute of America (GIA), World Jewellery Confederation (CIBJO), Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC), India's Gem and Jewellery Promotion Council (GJEPC), DMCC and Dubai Diamond Exchange (DDE), Shanghai Diamond Exchange, International Diamond Manufacturers Association (IDMA), World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB), World Diamond Council (WDC), Rosy Blue, Shree Krishna Exports (SRK), Bharat Diamond Bourse, Hari Krishna Exports (HK), and Julius Klein. Members of the Young Diamantaires community were also highly active, sharing their passion for natural diamonds across platforms.

Participation also spanned key diamond origin regions, including Botswana, Angola, Canada, Namibia, and South Africa, showing the power of natural diamonds at their source.

The inaugural moment was designed to bring the industry together around a single, shared voice. With that foundation now in place, the Natural Diamond Council is positioned to expand World Diamond Day into a broader consumer-facing movement in the years ahead.

World Diamond Day was conceived not as a campaign, but as an annual movement rooted in real stories, shared openly across platforms, and driven by collective participation.

In a world where so much feels fast and easily replicated, natural diamonds remain a constant. They are symbols of something deeper: time, memory, and human connection. Formed over billions of years, each one carries a story. On World Diamond Day, those stories were shared across the world.

To explore the movement, search WorldDiamondDay across social platforms or view a curated aggregation of global participation at naturaldiamonds.com.

ABOUT NATURAL DIAMOND COUNCIL (NDC)

The Natural Diamond Council is a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to promoting and protecting the integrity of the natural diamond industry worldwide. The NDC serves as the authoritative voice of natural diamonds, inspiring and educating consumers through compelling stories of their rarity, positive impact, and emotional value. The NDC supports the livelihoods of over 10 million people across the diamond supply chain.

www.naturaldiamonds.com

@onlynaturaldiamonds

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