Pace Analytical: Pace Life Sciences to Lead Targeted Drug Delivery Roundtable at Oligo & Peptides HubXchange

Peter Abbink, PhD, a Pace Life Sciences expert, will serve as roundtable facilitator for the "Strategies for Targeted Drug Delivery" session on April 30 in Boston

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 14, 2026 / Pace Life Sciences, a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), and a division of Pace, a Science and Technology company, today announced its participation in the upcoming Oligo & Peptides HubXchange. Pace expert, Peter Abbink, PhD, will serve as roundtable facilitator for the session "Strategies for Targeted Drug Delivery."

This interactive roundtable will bring together industry experts to explore emerging approaches and technological advancements, shaping the future of targeted therapeutics across oligonucleotides, peptides, and genetic medicines.

The key challenges and innovations that will be addressed include:

Next-generation lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) and novel surface "decorating" strategies for tissue-specific targeting

Liver-avoiding (detargeting) approaches to improve safety and efficacy

Comparative advantages of viral versus non-viral delivery vectors

Considerations for clinical translation and scalable manufacturing

"Targeted delivery remains one of the most critical challenges and opportunities in advancing next-generation therapeutics," said Dr. Abbink. "This session will foster meaningful discussion on how emerging technologies can improve precision, reduce off-target effects, and accelerate the path to patients."

Pace Life Sciences continues to play a pivotal role in supporting the development and commercialization of complex therapeutics, offering integrated solutions across analytical services, development, and manufacturing.

For complimentary registration, please follow this link: https://hub-xchange.com/xchanges/oligonucleotide-peptides-xchange-boston-2026

Pace is a portfolio company of Leonard Green & Partners and Los Angeles-based Aurora Capital Partners.

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About Dr. Peter Abbink

Dr. Abbink is a trusted leader in biologics, gene therapies, and vaccine development. He currently oversees operations at the Pace Life Sciences Boston site, supporting development in small molecules, biologics, and advanced therapeutics while also serving as President of Vector Sciences, Inc, advancing next-generation vaccine and gene-therapy platforms. He has authored more than 70 publications and is an inventor on multiple patents.

About Pace Life Sciences

Pace Life Sciences provides a full suite of contract CMC development, clinical?trials?materials manufacturing, regulatory compliance, consulting, and facility support services to the pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and gene therapy industries. Our network of CDMO sites consists of GMP analytical testing laboratories and manufacturing support service centers. Our experienced, highly trained industry experts and?our investment?in?state-of-the-art?development and manufacturing facilities emphasize our commitment to efficiently advancing client programs through the clinic to commercialization.?We are?dedicated to delivering the best and most reliable services with positive customer experiences across all channels of our business.?More at www.pacelifesciences.com.

About Pace

Pace makes the world a safer, healthier place. Pace people are committed to advancing the science of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries in our Life sciences laboratories and supporting businesses, industries, consulting firms, government agencies, and more in our Analytical Services Laboratories. Pace offers local-level service backed by a national laboratory network. For customers with in-house labs, Pace?provides?a range of professional services to keep their operations moving forward. Pace people work in partnership with customers by providing the service,?science?and data they need to make critical decisions that?benefit?us all.

Contact

Chelsea Simpson

Associate Director, Marketing

chelsea.simpson@pacelabs.com

SOURCE: Pace Analytical

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/pace-life-sciences-to-lead-targeted-drug-delivery-roundtable-at-1156502