CTBC USA Chooses Narmi for Strategic Digital Banking Initiatives

NEW YORK, NY AND LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 14, 2026 / Narmi, a leading digital banking platform provider for banks and credit unions, today announced that CTBC Bank USA has selected Narmi to support the bank's future digital banking initiatives.

CTBC Bank USA plans to implement components of Narmi's digital banking platform as a part of a broader phased modernization effort. This work will begin with account opening, consumer digital banking, and business digital banking capabilities.

"CTBC Bank conducted a thorough evaluation process to identify a digital banking provider that aligns with our operating model, governing standards and long-term objectives, " said Philip McGhee, EVP & Chief Operating Officer at CTBC. "We look forward to working with Narmi as we take a measured and disciplined approach to enhancing our digital banking capabilities."

Narmi will support CTBC Bank USA with digital account opening and digital banking technology designed to integrate with the bank's existing core systems.

"We're pleased to welcome CTBC Bank USA as a customer," said Nikhil Lakhanpal, co-founder of Narmi. "CTBC brings a strong commitment to its customers and a thoughtful approach to digital banking, and we're excited to support their roadmap."

About CTBC Bank Corp. (USA)

CTBC Bank USA is a trusted and established financial institution for commercial and retail customers. Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Los Angeles, CTBC Bank operates branches in California, New Jersey, and New York. The Bank's operations include deposits, loans, credit cards, foreign exchange, letters of credit, wealth management, mobile, and electronic banking services. Customers benefit from access to large bank resources coupled with individual attention and customized service of a small bank. Its parent company, CTBC Bank Co. Ltd., is supported by more than $240 billion in assets and is among the largest banks in the world in terms of capital. For more information about CTBC Bank, visit www.ctbcbankusa.com .

About Narmi

New York City-based Narmi's digital platform empowers financial institutions to unlock the very latest capabilities in digital banking and account opening, enabling them to move faster, tap new growth opportunities, and achieve true digital transformation. The Narmi platform was built with the customer experience in mind, empowering financial institutions with an experience that is always effortless, current, and dependable. As a result, Narmi's customers are seeing as much as 3x account growth in less than 30 days and 4x deposit growth in as little as 90 days. Additionally, Narmi's financial institution clients are winning awards like Bankrate's Best Online Bank and Nerdwallet's Best Bank for Online Experience. For more information, please visit narmi.com .

Media contact:

Annie Armstrong

narmi@calibercorporate.com

SOURCE: Narmi

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/ctbc-usa-chooses-narmi-for-strategic-digital-banking-initiatives-1156648