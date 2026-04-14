P&G and OMP Showcase the Path to Autonomous, Decision-Centric Planning at Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo 2026

How decision velocity is closing the gap between insight and action across one of the world's most complex value chains

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / April 14, 2026 / OMP, a leader in AI-powered supply chain planning, is bringing Procter & Gamble to the Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo 2026 in Orlando to present its autonomous supply chain transformation. The consumer goods giant will share how it is building capabilities, enhancing data foundations, and redesigning operations around decision quality with OMP's Unison Planning.

The Gartner stage appearance caps a period of significant recognition for the collaboration. OMP was named one of six recipients of P&G's External Business Partner Excellence Award in the Global Business Services and IT category, recognizing innovation, commercial impact, and operational excellence across P&G's network of more than 50,000 global partners.

P&G's journey to autonomous, decision-centric planning at scale

Daniela Cima, One Supply Transformation Senior Vice President, and Renato Scaini, Supply Chain Platform Transformation and IT Planning Vice President, will share how P&G is redefining what autonomous, decision-centric planning looks like in practice. This session will explore how P&G's "One Supply Chain Strategy" is building enhanced data foundations, redesigning operations, and embedding decision quality across its supply chain.

The goal is an empowered team that spends less time on routine tasks and more time on high-value decision-making, elevating performance across the entire value chain. Attendees will walk away with concrete insights into the structures, culture, and enablers shaping P&G's next era of intelligent planning at scale, with decision velocity at the heart of it all.

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AstraZeneca leads CSCO Boardroom on autonomous planning

OMP is also hosting an exclusive CSCO Boardroom session on Monday, May 4 (4:00-4:45 PM), featuring Arun Krishnan, SVP of Global Supply Chain & Strategy at AstraZeneca, and Philip Vervloesem, Chief Commercial & Markets Officer at OMP. The session explores how AstraZeneca is moving away from periodic cycles toward always-on, decision-centric operations at scale, covering the operating model choices, governance structures, and talent and technology investments that shape that path. Seating is limited and available on request.

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Explore decision velocity at the OMP booth

OMP will be present throughout the Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo (May 5 to 7, Orlando) at booth 322, demonstrating how Unison Planning helps organizations move beyond calendar-based planning toward always-on supply chain orchestration. See how integrated planning, enhanced by the latest AI advancements, improves scenario modeling, strengthens collaboration, and drives measurable business results.

Join OMP at Gartner to hear P&G's and AstraZeneca's journeys firsthand and discover how to accelerate your path to smarter, faster supply chain decisions. Get in touch.

Session at a glance

Title: "OMP: How P&G is pioneering the next era of autonomous supply chain orchestration"

Speakers:

Daniela Cima - One Supply Transformation SVP at P&G

Renato Scaini - Supply Chain Platform Transformation and IT Planning VP at P&G

When: Tuesday, May 5, 2026, 11:30 AM - 12:00 PM

Where: Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort, Orlando, FL

To see where you can meet OMP next, visit their events calendar here.

Solution and product inquiries

Contact OMP

+32 3 650 22 11

Media inquiries

Kira Perdue (Carabiner)

SOURCE: OMP

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/pandg-and-omp-showcase-the-path-to-autonomous-decision-centric-p-1156987