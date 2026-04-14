Living Security Named to eSecurity Planet's Top 25 Cybersecurity Companies of 2026, Advancing Human Risk Management Category Leadership

AI-native platform earns top-tier innovation score, reinforcing shift toward Workforce Security and behavior-driven risk reduction

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / April 14, 2026 / Living Security, the global leader in AI-native Human Risk Management (HRM), today announced it has been named to eSecurity Planet's Top 25 Cybersecurity Companies of 2026, recognizing vendors driving measurable innovation and outcomes in enterprise cybersecurity.

Living Security achieved an overall score of 4.64 out of 5, placing it alongside leading cybersecurity providers, and earned a 4.8 out of 5 in Innovation and Technology, the second-highest score across all vendors evaluated. The company was also recognized as the category leader in Human Risk Management , signaling increased market validation for HRM as a critical cybersecurity discipline.

Published by eSecurity Planet, part of the TechnologyAdvice network reaching more than 100 million B2B technology buyers globally, the list is editorially independent and reflects objective evaluation criteria across product capability, innovation, and market impact.

"This recognition reflects a broader market shift," said Ashley Rose, CEO and Co-Founder of Living Security. "Security leaders are moving beyond awareness and compliance toward measurable risk reduction. Human Risk Management is emerging as a core control layer within the modern security stack, and Workforce Security is becoming a strategic priority at the board level."

Human Risk Management (HRM) Emerges as a Core Workforce Security Control Layer

As threat actors increasingly exploit human behavior, identity misuse, and social engineering, organizations are re-evaluating traditional security approaches that lack continuous visibility into user risk.

Human Risk Management (HRM) is rapidly emerging as a foundational control domain, focused on quantifying, prioritizing, and reducing human-driven risk across the enterprise. This shift aligns with broader industry trends toward continuous risk assessment, identity-centric security, and measurable security outcomes.

Living Security's AI-native platform operationalizes HRM by enabling organizations to:

Quantify workforce risk posture across employees, contractors, and third parties

Continuously assess behavioral risk signals and prioritize high-risk users

Automate targeted risk reduction actions based on real-time intelligence

Integrate identity, behavior, and access data into a unified Workforce Security model

This approach enables security teams to transition from reactive awareness programs to proactive, intelligence-driven risk management, delivering measurable outcomes including a 50% reduction in risky users and 60% faster remediation.

AI-Driven Human Risk Management Enables Measurable Workforce Risk Reduction

Living Security's top-tier innovation score reflects its continued investment in AI-driven security capabilities, including its Livvy AI engine, which correlates behavioral intelligence, identity telemetry, and risk signals to deliver actionable insights at scale.

As enterprises adopt AI agents and automation, the definition of the workforce is expanding beyond human users. Living Security is uniquely positioned to address this shift by enabling organizations to manage risk across a hybrid workforce of human and non-human identities, a key requirement for modern Workforce Security strategies.

Workforce Security Expands to Address Human and Machine Identity Risk

As enterprises adopt AI agents and automation, the definition of the workforce is expanding beyond human users. Workforce Security is emerging as a unified model that addresses risk across both human and machine identities, including employees, contractors, service accounts, and autonomous systems.

Living Security's platform enables organizations to understand and manage this combined risk surface by correlating identity, behavior, and access, providing a more complete view of enterprise risk in modern environments.

Market Validation Signals Convergence of Identity Security and Human Risk Management

Living Security's inclusion among the Top 25 Cybersecurity Companies reflects increasing alignment across the analyst and practitioner communities around the importance of HRM. As organizations mature their security programs, there is growing emphasis on risk quantification, outcome-based metrics, and integrated security architectures that bridge identity, behavior, and threat intelligence.

This recognition underscores Living Security's role in defining and advancing the Human Risk Management category, as well as its ability to deliver measurable, enterprise-scale risk reduction.

Availability

The full list of eSecurity Planet's Top 25 Cybersecurity Companies of 2026 is available at: https://www.esecurityplanet.com/cybersecurity/top-cybersecurity-companies/

To learn more about Living Security's Human Risk Management platform, visit www.livingsecurity.com .

About Living Security

Living Security is the global leader in Human Risk Management (HRM), helping organizations measure and reduce workforce cyber risk through continuous behavioral intelligence and governance-driven security strategy. Named a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Human Risk Management Solutions, Living Security enables enterprises to move beyond awareness to measurable risk reduction in an AI-driven threat landscape.

Media Contact:

media@livingsecurity.com

SOURCE: Living Security

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/living-security-named-to-esecurity-planets-top-25-cybersecurity-c-1157042